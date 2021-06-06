Turkey’s Getir online rapid groceries business raises $555mn in new funding round

Turkey’s Getir online rapid groceries business raises $555mn in new funding round
Getir arrived in Amsterdam in late May.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade June 6, 2021

Turkish online rapid groceries delivery company Getir has raised $555mn in a funding round that valued the company at over $7.5bn, Reuters reported on June 4.

The deal was led by existing investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital along with Silicon Valley-based Silver Lake, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sovereign wealth fund’s DisruptAD and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund’s Mubadala Investment Company.

The company is reportedly planning to come online in Berlin and Paris in June, and in several cities in the US in Q4.

In March, Getir raised $300mn of funding in a financing round, making the enterprise Turkey’s second tech unicorn thanks to its updated valuation at that point of $2.6bn.

In May, Getir went online in Amsterdam. In January, Getir launched operations in London. It plans to go online in Sao Paolo in H2 2021.

Getir, launched in 2015, is also aiming to set up operations in Mexico City.

In April, the Turkish competition board launched a probe looking at 32 companies, including Getir, in relation to the signing of a “gentlemen’s agreement” to prevent workers from moving between companies.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s GDP contraction deepens in 1Q21

ING: Hungary seems all set for a record year in 2021

Kosovo’s PPI inflation speeds up to 2% y/y in 1Q21

Tech

Albanian fintech Rubicon raises pre-seed funding round

Startup Rubicon plans to launch payment services in under-banked Albanian market.

Online fashion retailer Zalando launches platforms in Slovenia, Slovakia and Lithuania

Berlin-based retailer starts CEE expansion drive with plans to enter eight new markets by end-2022.

Slovenia’s parliament passes law allowing Uber and Lyft to enter market

Vote follows years-long debate over Uber's entry to Slovenia as local taxi drivers fear unfair competition.

Russian e-commerce recorded one of the world’s highest growth rates in 2020

Russian e-commerce domestic sales of physical goods amounted to RUB2.7 trillion (some $37bn at the average exchange rate of the year), up 58% from 2019 – placing Russia among the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

Mlogica acquires MD & Profy Belgrade and Omni Logika Belgrade

Takeover of two Belgrade-based companies to help Mlogica meet escalating worldwide demand for big data solutions.

Albanian fintech Rubicon raises pre-seed funding round
4 days ago
Online fashion retailer Zalando launches platforms in Slovenia, Slovakia and Lithuania
5 days ago
Slovenia’s parliament passes law allowing Uber and Lyft to enter market
5 days ago
Russian e-commerce recorded one of the world’s highest growth rates in 2020
6 days ago
Mlogica acquires MD & Profy Belgrade and Omni Logika Belgrade
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    7 days ago
  3. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    5 days ago
  4. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    4 days ago
  5. Belarus to try Russian national and opposition journalist’s girlfriend Sofia Sapega on organising mass unrest charges
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    26 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    28 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    16 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    19 days ago
  5. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss