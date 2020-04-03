Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble

Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade April 3, 2020

Some March auto sales  growth, at 2% y/y, was seen in Turkey thanks to strong momentum recorded at the beginning of the month before the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis took a grip on the country’s economy, data from the Automotive Distributers’ Association (ODD) showed on April 2.

Auto sales moved up to to 50,008 units. Passenger car sales rose 3% y/y to 39,887 units while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 4.5% y/y to 10,121 units.

“The real-time economic and market disruption from the coronavirus means that much of the data released during the past month offers little insight into current developments in the emerging world,” Capital Economics said on March 27 in a note entitled “First EM GDP contraction in post-war era”.

“Turkey's auto sales showed the first signs of a notable slowdown in March, which we attribute to the effect of the spread of COVID-19,” Vladimir Bespalov of VTB Capital said in a research note.

Much more severe

VTB anticipated that the auto market would take a much more severe hit in the coming months.

“Visibility on the potential effect of COVID-19 on supply and demand remains poor… [while] a potential prolonged decline in the Turkish and European auto markets is the key risk,” Bespalov added.

Ford Otosan (FROTO), a six-decade-old JV between Ford and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, registered a 7% y/y decline in March LCV sales while Tofas (TOASO), a five-decade-old JV between Fiat and Koc, posted a 23% y/y decrease in March passenger car sales.

Both JVs were established amid the economic realignments following the disruption of World War II. They are set to be tested by such a wrenching level of global market turbulence and fallout for the first time.

Tofas has a take-or-pay contract with Fiat while Ford Otosan has a cost-plus-type agreement with Ford, but what condition the various JV partners might find themselves in to push ahead on existing contractual terms remains questionable.

Both ventures have halted production along with non-listed peers.

“Policymakers [in Turkey] have acted swiftly with fiscal stimulus and interest rate cuts, but this won’t prevent output falling sharply in Q2,” Liam Peach of Capital Economics said on April 1 in comments on the March manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) release for the emerging Europe region, posted in a note with the title “The slump in output has only just begun”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus, oil prices push Kazakhstan toward recession

ING: Negative growth for Central and Eastern Europe with more easing ahead

Russia Services PMI index crashes to a new all-time low of 37.1 in March

News

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns

Analyst warns, meanwhile, that Turkish banks are more vulnerable in pandemic emergency than they were in 2018 lira crisis.

Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor

Ekrem Imamoglu steps up calls for Turkish president Erdogan to announce lockdown. Says he’s anxious “politics” between rival camps are hindering response to pandemic badly needed by metropolis of 16 million.

Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge tourism losses due to coronavirus warns S&P

Small "Sun, Sea, and Sand" island destinations to be the worst affected by slowdown in global tourism flows this year, followed by Central and Eastern Europe, rating agency says.

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims

Donald Trump said on April 2 that Russia and Saudi Arabia would be cutting their output, instead of continuing with a supply war that could result in hundreds of oil companies going out of business. The Kremlin denied his claim.

Watcom shopping index collapses as Moscow put on lockdown

The Watcom shopping index, which measures foot traffic in Moscow’s largest malls in real time, collapsed at the start of this week, falling by 70.9% year on year after Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin put the Russian capital on strict lockdown.

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns
1 day ago
Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor
1 day ago
Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge tourism losses due to coronavirus warns S&P
1 day ago
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims
1 day ago
Watcom shopping index collapses as Moscow put on lockdown
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    10 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  3. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    3 days ago
  4. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    5 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan’s wheat flour export ban amid pandemic opposed by millers as unnecessary hoarding
    7 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    10 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    27 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss