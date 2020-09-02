Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade September 2, 2020

Turkey’s trade deficit, based on the special trade system which excludes re-exports through free economic zones, jumped by 119% m/m to $6.42bn in August, trade ministry data showed on September 2.

Imports rose by only $989mn m/m to $18.2bn but exports slumped by $2.5bn m/m to $11.8bn.

The export shock was caused by demand contraction in the EU—Turkey’s largest export market, accounting for almost half of the country’s exports—while the decline in automotive exports was responsible for 36% of the overall export decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Interestingly, despite the collapse in demand for export, Turkey’s electricity consumption, a gauge of industrial activity, posted its first annual growth in August. Prior to that, from February, it was in contraction. August electricity consumption was also slightly higher month on month.

In September, the domestic market will feel the effects of the ongoing currency shock. Turkey’s exports are sensitive to demand conditions on export markets but not to Turkish lira depreciation.

The August trade data also showed a huge jump in gold imports, which climbed to $4.16bn from $2.07bn in July and $2.38bn in June.

Since April, Turkey has stepped up its import compression efforts. As a response to the upcoming boom in the August trade deficit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 30 hiked taxes on vehicles with larger-size engine capacities. In Turkey, most such vehicles are imports.

However, vehicle imports were not among the top five import items provided in the initial August data by the trade ministry. They made up the fourth largest item in July at $1.41bn.

Vehicle exports remained the largest export item despite a decline to $1.2bn in August from $1.83bn in July.

Turkey’s economic policy since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made the country an outlier. The external balances of its peers have seen recoveries.

Over the same period, Turkey’s money supply growth outpaced that of its peers and it burnt through the highest amounts of international reserves to stabilise its currency.

Gold demand may continue in September as the USD/TRY rate is still breaking consecutive records and taxes have pushed Turks to physical gold and FX.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity

Turkey’s shopping centres hit by virus “tsunami”, may not survive second wave says expert

Capital Economics and IIF report capital flows have reversed and returning to EMs

Data

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index continued at its high bounce-back level, posting 58.2 in August, only slightly down from 58.5 at the start of the third quarter.

August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira

Manufacturers raised their selling prices to the greatest extent in 23 months.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August

Russia’s manufacturing PMI was back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August from the mild contraction of 48.4 in July and completing the recovery from the index’s total collapse in the second quarter due to the coronacrisis.

Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook

The revised fiscal outlook prepared by Russia's Ministry of Economic Development for September might include a notable upward revision of GDP forecasts from the previous 5% recession to a 3.9% recession expected in 2020.

Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis

The IMF projects Slovenia's economy to contract by 8% in the full year 2020 due to the pandemic.

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity
7 hours ago
August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira
2 days ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August
2 days ago
Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook
2 days ago
Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    3 days ago
  2. Belarus is running out of cash
    7 days ago
  3. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    3 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Has Erdogan reached the limits of siphoning hard currency from local banks?
    4 days ago
  5. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    9 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    18 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    18 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    28 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss