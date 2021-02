Turkey’s Turkven sells 33% stake in London listed DP Eurasia for GBP25mn

Turkish private equity fund Turkven has sold its 32.81% stake in DP Eurasia (DPEU/London) to Jubilant Foodworks, the largest food service company in India, for GBP24.8mn, DP said on February 19 in a filing with the London Stock Exchange. DP, launched in 1996 in Turkey, operates Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The deal valued the company at GBP76mn while its market capitalisation stood at around GBP102mn as of February 22.

Jubilant operates the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In June 2019, Turkven said that it was considering options, including the sale of a stake of up to 29.9% in DP Eurasia.

In 2017, it held an IPO in London. 61.5% of company shares are on free-float.

The company reported a TRY6mn loss for 2019 and TRY11mn for 2018.

It is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey and the third largest in Russia. It had 771 stores (550 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan and four in Georgia) at end-2020.

Some 29% of its stores are owned by the company and the remaining 71% are franchise stores.

Turkven’s shareholders include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank and the Dutch FMO (Entrepreneurial Development Bank).

Currently, Turkven, launched in 2000, also has stakes in Turkish packaging company Elif Holding, Turkish parcel services provider MNG Kargo, hospital chain operator Medical Park (MPARK), footwear retailer Flo, ready-wear retailer Koton and software company Mikro Yazilim (Parasut)

In December, Turkven sold its 60% stake in Turkish pumps manufacturer Vansan to Japan’s Ebara. Ebara also bought the remaining 40%. It paid $108mn for the full stake.