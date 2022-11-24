Turkish central bank says it’s ended rate-cutting cycle with 150 bp reduction to 9%

Turkish central bank says it’s ended rate-cutting cycle with 150 bp reduction to 9%
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade November 24, 2022

The Turkish central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on November 24 cut its policy rate by another 150 bp to 9% (chart).

The policy rate was now adequate and the rate-cutting cycle that started in August, bringing 500 bp of cuts in all, was at an end, an accompanying statement from the regulator added.

The move was in line with expectations.

Liam Peach at Capital Economics said in note to investors: “Turkey’s central bank (CBRT) delivered another 150bp interest rate cut, to 9.00%, at today’s meeting and suggested that this marked the end of the easing cycle. We’ll take the CBRT for its word but there is clearly a risk that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan forces the central bank to cut interest rates further in the coming months, particularly as the 2023 elections come into view.”

On November 3, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said that official consumer price index (CPIinflation in Turkey amounted to 86% y/y in October, following on from the 83% announced for September. Inflation research group ENAG measured inflation at 185%. Polls show most Turks don't trust the official inflation data.

On October 27, the central bank hiked its expectation for end-2022 official inflation to 65% (upper boundary: 68%) from the previous figure of 60% (upper boundary: 64%) given in the July inflation report.

The authority expects official inflation to peak at below the 90%-level in November and to sharply fall in December due to the base effect thanks to the high inflation figure (14% m/m) reported for December 2021.

The guidance was based on the assumption that the Turkish lira (TRY) will not experience another crash. During November 24, the USD/TRY was up 0.1% to 18.63 from 18.6 on October 27.

The turbulence-free mood on the global market continues despite some anticipation that November would bring difficulties. Not too long from now, the new year rally should start. Signs of a sharp decline prior to the beginning of the new year rally are not visible but could still come.

Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 600-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 10% level.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine faces one of worst declines in GDP from a war, says EBRD

EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

Romanian banks’ profit hits record after 25% y/y surge in Q3

Data

Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising

The Kremlin secretly commissioned a series of focus groups to probe public attitudes about the war in Ukraine, and the findings aren’t encouraging for Russia’s president, Meduza reports.

Poll shows Serbian interest in EU accession waning

Survey shows widespread indifference. Just 28% of respondents are enthusiastic about joining the EU, while 19% hope accession negotiations fail.

Moldova’s trade deficit hits new record in Q3

Moldova’s trade balance came under strong pressure from high energy prices and the poor harvest.

Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn

Russia’s international reserves rose to $552.1bn rising by 1.9% (or $10.5bn) over the week as of November 11, the Central Bank of Russia accounced.

Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 1% in October, easing versus a gain of 1.4% m/m in September.

Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
15 hours ago
Poll shows Serbian interest in EU accession waning
1 day ago
Moldova’s trade deficit hits new record in Q3
2 days ago
Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
4 days ago
Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    1 day ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    4 days ago
  5. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    4 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    23 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    24 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    24 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss