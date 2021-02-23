Turkmenistan approves proposal to open rep office of United Nations Office for Project Services

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the opening of a representative office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan, Trend reported, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan

The approval comes after the under-secretary-general and executive director of UNOPS Grete Faremo addressed Turkmenistan with a proposal to open the representative office on the grounds of cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of health.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the government’s commitment to participating in UN activities, the report noted.