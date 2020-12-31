Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year

New Year’s holidays have been put on hold for most people in Turkmenistan, because of the COVID-19 outbreak that the government denies is happening, but that does not mean the president can’t have some fun.

On December 27, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov took a day off to head out with his grandson Kerim to the foothills of the Kopetdag mountains, which has been sprinkled with especially heavy snowfall this year. The sharp winter might seem like a worrying omen for a nation unused to cold, but state media is celebrating the moisture that they predict will ensure bountiful harvests in spring.

“As farmers note, prolonged precipitation is a balm for the soil, which means that one should expect high yields of wheat and other agricultural crops,” TDH news agency remarked. Officials will have fingers crossed that this is true, since the end of December has only seen more of the embarrassing food queues that have been plaguing Turkmenistan for years now.

Kerim, who has turned his hand to songwriting in the past, is now having a go at photography. So as Berdymukhamedov (below) expanded on the marvels of nature while gazing out from a mountain-bound cable car, his scion snapped away on an expensive Canon DSLR.

At the end of their cable car ride, the pair got to building a snowman. Or at least so state television led viewers to believe. Broadcast images only showed Berdymukhamedov putting the final touches to a snowman by inserting a carrot into the face, writing 2021 in marker pen on the figure’s chest and spray-painting circles around its base, as one does. The extensive report on the snowman-building exercise then cut away to almost one full minute of applause by cable car operators, almost all of whom were, unlike Berdymukhamedov and Kerim, not warmed by cozy hats and gloves.