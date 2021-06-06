Two jail terms amounting to 3,576 years handed down for conspiracy to frame Turkey’s Fenerbahce football club

Two jail terms amounting to 3,576 years handed down for conspiracy to frame Turkey’s Fenerbahce football club
European match night at Fenerbahce.
By bne IntelIiNews June 6, 2021

A Turkish court has sentenced a media executive and an ex-police chief to more than 1,000 years each in prison for conspiring to bring match-fixing charges against top Istanbul football club Fenerbahce.

A decade ago, Fenerbahce's former president Aziz Yildirim was jailed for six years for match-fixing and the club—supported by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan—was excluded from European competitions for two seasons. However, Yildirim only spent a year in prison and the case was reopened after prosecutors alleged that it was founded on a conspiracy.

The 2011 match-fixing charges were pressed by prosecutors linked to Fethullah Gulen, the self-exiled, US-based preacher whom the Erdogan administration claims orchestrated the attempted coup in 2016—something Gulen strenuously denies. Since the attempted toppling of Erdogan, a massive crackdown on Turks alleged to have links with Gulen has seen the courts hand out more than 2,500 life sentences. Some 292,000 people have been detained, with trials pending for nearly 100,000 of them. Around 150,000 civil servants were sacked or suspended after the coup attempt, with 20,000 expelled from the military. The purge is still going strong.

‘Judiciary, police infiltrated’

In the Fenerbahce case, in 2016 an Istanbul prosecutor's indictment alleged the 2011 match-fixing charges stemmed from a plot by Gulen supporters said to have infiltrated the Turkish judiciary and police. They were accused of attempting to frame the club, targeting the removal of its executives, according to a Reuters report.

The court on June 4 sentenced Hidayet Karaca, who was head of Samanyolu media group (it has since been shut down by the government) to 1,406 years in jail. Karaca was accused of instigating the tapping of phone calls and forging of documents.

Former police chief Nazmi Ardic was sentenced to 2,170 years on charges including forging documents and conspiring against the club. The court handed down jail sentences to at least 25 other defendants, state-owned news service Anadolu Agency reported.

Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc told reporters that the court decision proved the club had been the innocent victim of a plot against it by Gulen's network. The club, he added, would now pursue legal avenues for "financial and moral" compensation.

The prosecutors and judges who opened and ruled on the original case fled the country following the coup attempt.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s Getir online rapid groceries business raises $555mn in new funding round

RIMMER: Peker has him in his pocket

Albanian fintech Rubicon raises pre-seed funding round

News

Bosnia awaits final verdict for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic

Verdict from UN court in The Hague expected to raise tensions in Bosnia shortly after appointment of new high representative reopened the debate on the country’s future.

Russia to reduce its dollar holdings in its NWF rainy day fund to zero

Russia will entirely remove the dollar from the basket of currencies in its National Welfare Fund (NWF) as the Kremlin’s drive to de-dollarise continues to gather momentum.

Russia’s independent VTimes shuts down after being branded a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin

The well respected and widely read VTimes independent news service announced its closure on June 3 after the Justice Ministry designated it as a “foreign agent” last month, the latest in a string of independent news organisations to be attacked.

Russia overcoming Sputnik V production bottlenecks, output capacity rises to 30mn doses a month

Russia is starting to overcome production bottlenecks of its Sputnik V coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as output capacity tops 30mn doses a month.

Protasevich appears on state TV interview and praises Lukashenko’s “balls of steel”

Jailed top Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich appeared in an interview on state TV where he praised Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and said that he has “balls of steel” on June 3.

Bosnia awaits final verdict for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic
15 hours ago
Russia to reduce its dollar holdings in its NWF rainy day fund to zero
3 days ago
Russia’s independent VTimes shuts down after being branded a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin
3 days ago
Russia overcoming Sputnik V production bottlenecks, output capacity rises to 30mn doses a month
3 days ago
Protasevich appears on state TV interview and praises Lukashenko’s “balls of steel”
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    7 days ago
  3. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    5 days ago
  4. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    4 days ago
  5. Belarus to try Russian national and opposition journalist’s girlfriend Sofia Sapega on organising mass unrest charges
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    26 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    28 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    16 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    19 days ago
  5. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss