Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto
Sunwoda has registered its Hungarian subsidiary by the name of Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology, headquartered in central Budapest, according to local media. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 3, 2023

Hungary has reached an agreement with two other top 10 Chinese battery manufacturers to invest in the country; the companies in question will make an announcement soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, over the weekend.

China’s fifth-largest EV battery maker, ranked 9th globally, Sunwoda, has registered its Hungarian subsidiary by the name of Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology, headquartered in  central Budapest, according to local media. The company has a number of manufacturing facilities in China, India, France, Germany, the USA and Israel.

The name of the other Chinese investor remains unknown.

Chinese battery manufacturers will invest €3bn this year, which will mean another record FDI after 2022, he added.

 

