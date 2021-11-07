Txt spk and WhatsApp putting the Albanian language in danger, PM says

Txt spk and WhatsApp putting the Albanian language in danger, PM says
By bne IntelliNews November 7, 2021

The Albanian language is in danger as a consequence of the abbreviations used when communicating by text message and on apps like WhatsApp, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on November 5. 

The Albanian language, spoken by around 7.5mn people, has its own branch within the Indo-European family of languages and does not resemble any other language spoken across the wider region. 

“[I]t is not difficult for you to understand me when I say that the Albanian language is in danger. Now everyone complains, even in France, which is a place where language is given tremendous importance. They complain that their language is in danger. But the Albanian language is really in danger,” the prime minister told students at a public consultation, a government statement said. 

“It is in danger of constant loss due to the lack of its proper use,” he added referring to “these messes that you now have in your pockets, with these SMSs and Whatsapps and these cuts [abbreviations] … another culture of communication is created and that is why everyone is worried about what happens to the language in the younger generation.” 

EBRD lifts emerging Europe forecasts but warns of threats ahead

German MEP urges Albania to stop “mass killing” of street dogs

Albania has Europe’s highest share of households at risk of poverty

Reports

