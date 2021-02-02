Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation

Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation
By bne IntelliNews February 2, 2021

Romania-born Uipath has closed a $750mn Series F funding round at a post-money valuation of a massive $35bn, the company said in a press release. 

The enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca is understood to be preparing for an IPO. This was not commented on when the funding was announced, but Abhi Arun, managing partner at Alkeon Capital, which co-led the funding round, said it came “during an important phase for the company.”

Alkeon co-led the round alongside another existing investor, Coatue. Other returning investors include Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., the press release said. 

According to UiPath, its Automation Platform is “designed to transform the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure and govern automations across departments within an organisation”.

“Automation has become a strategic imperative that is fundamentally changing the way organisations operate. We are excited to co-lead this round of funding, as well as continue to team up with the UiPath team during an important phase for the company,” said Arun. 

The company closed its previous funding round, for $225mn, in July 2020. The previous round put the company’s value at $10.2bn.

Bloomberg reported in November that UiPath is working with JP Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Credit Suisse to prepare its IPO, scheduled for 2021. Earlier, Dines said in an interview with CNN that its IPO plans had been brought forward because of the pandemic. 

"We had plans for listing on the stock exchange before the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, but we made a promise that we would apply for the IPO only when we were profitable. Now, the pandemic has accelerated our plans, we are in a very solid financial situation and we clearly plan to apply for the IPO next year,” Dines told the news channel in July. 

 

No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town

Romania's Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing

Stock of Poland's CD Projekt swings wildly in wake of GameStop battle

Tech

No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town

Electronics retailer No Limit technology first to enable Bitcoin payments for its electronics in Bosnia's Sanski Most.

Romania's Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing

Popular online retailer considering a listing either on the Bucharest Stock Exchange or a "regional capital market" in 2020, as well as seeking to boost its turnover by a further 25%.

Stock of Poland's CD Projekt swings wildly in wake of GameStop battle

Games company's shares soared and then plunged as small investors backed stocks shorted by hedge funds.

Massive SK Innovation investment strengthens Hungary's position in electric car batteries

Korean €2.3bn investment will be Hungary's largest and will help move country's automotive sector away from reliance on petrol-based technologies.

Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rallies after listing

The shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rose 500% in the first trading day on January 29, compared to the price in the private placement last October.

