Ukraine bans Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries

Wildberries, Russia's largest e-commerce and delivery giant, has been barred from operating in Ukraine, Russia Today reported on July 26.

Late last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed an order introducing sanctions against Wildberries and its owner Tatyana Bakalchuk. Under the order, the online retailer's assets will be blocked and it will be prevented from moving goods through Ukraine. Wildberries will also be barred from accessing telecom services or selling tech and intellectual property. Meanwhile, Bakalchuk will face a personal ban on travel to Ukraine.

Early this year, a senior Ukrainian official said that Wildberries was likely to be put on an upcoming version of the country's national sanctions list. According to Sergey Oleinik, the company "makes profits in Ukraine while paying taxes in the aggressor state", referring to Russia.

According to Oleinik, Wildberries offers customers access to content including that considered anti-Ukrainian. Oleinik also complained that low prices for literature sold on Wildberries made competition hard for Ukrainian sellers.