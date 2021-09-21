Ukraine GDP picks up 5.7% in 2Q21, based on revised data

Ukraine GDP picks up 5.7% in 2Q21, based on revised data
Ukraine GDP picks up 5.7% in 2Q21, based on revised data
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2021

Ukraine’s real GDP increased by 5.7% year on year in 2Q21, the State Statistics Service reported on September 20, improving its preliminary estimate of 5.4% y/y. Meanwhile, the economy declined 0.7% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis (vs. a previously reported decline of 0.8% q/q).

Ukraine's nominal GDP amounted to UAH1,169bn ($42.4bn) in 2Q21, which is 33.7% more y/y. The GDP deflator amounted to 26.4% in 2Q21.

GDP growth was mostly driven by private consumption, which advanced 17.4% y/y in 2Q21. In addition, gross fixed investment picked up 14.8% y/y. Public consumption inched up 2.9% y/y. At the same time, the contribution of external trade was negative with real exports plunging 6.2% y/y and imports surging 21.5% y/y.

On the production side, economic advancement was mostly due to the growth in manufacturing (8.2% y/y), financial and insurance services (17.8% y/y) and transportation (9.6% y/y). At the same time, the value added dropped in agriculture (-10.6% y/y), public administration (-4.7% y/y), and electricity & gas supply (-1.9% y/y).

“Given the huge economic downfall in 2Q20 (-11.2% y/y), the GDP growth of 5.7% y/y in 2Q21 is not impressive, meaning that the country's output is still below the pre-pandemic level. The recovery in investment is not enough to cover the fall of the previous year. Exports look quite impressive in money terms, but a high respective deflator (58.9%) turned the real result to the red,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “The slow recovery of Ukraine’s economy after the pandemic crisis indicates its overall structural weakness and low resilience to shocks. We are observing mid- and long-term effects of the havoc wreaked by the pandemic, which brought the disruption of many economic liaisons and the failure of auxiliary businesses. We still expect Ukraine’s economy will increase 4.1% y/y in 2021 (vs. a 4.0% y/y decline in 2020).”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August

How Kazakhstan shot to number three in the crypto mining industry

Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 3.9% y/y in August

Data

Ukraine retail trade slows to 9.6% growth in August

Ukrainian retail sales increased 9.6% y/y (and 1.1 m/m) in August, slowing from 10.1% y/y growth in the prior month, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on September 20. In 8M21, retail increased 12.9% y/y (vs. 5.7% y/y in 8M20).

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August

The PPI index started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

Moldova’s industry returns to pre-crisis growth pattern

In annual terms, industrial output still increased by an impressive 16.2% in July as an effect of subdued activity last summer.

Poland’s industrial production strengthens expansion to 13.2% y/y in August

Seasonally adjusted, industrial production grew 10.7% y/y in the eighth month after an expansion of 12.6% y/y in July.

Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 3.9% y/y in August

The MPC will review new inflation and GDP projections during a sitting in November, widely thought to be crucial for the further course of Poland’s monetary policy.

Ukraine retail trade slows to 9.6% growth in August
9 hours ago
Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August
10 hours ago
Moldova’s industry returns to pre-crisis growth pattern
17 hours ago
Poland’s industrial production strengthens expansion to 13.2% y/y in August
1 day ago
Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 3.9% y/y in August
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    7 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 day ago
  4. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    1 day ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    1 day ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    23 days ago
  4. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  5. Zasag Chandmani mining dispute is a litmus test for Mongolia
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss