Ukraine GDP slows to 2.4% growth in 3Q21, UkrStat estimates

Ukraine GDP slows to 2.4% growth in 3Q21, UkrStat estimates
Ukraine GDP slows to 2.4% growth in 3Q21 from 5.7% growth in 2Q21
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv November 16, 2021

Ukraine’s 3Q21 real GDP increased 2.4% year on year, slowing from 5.7% y/y growth in 2Q21, according to the preliminary estimates from the State Statistics Service released on November 15. The seasonally adjusted GDP increased 1.4% quarter on quarter in 3Q21.

This is another set of disappointing statistics showing the extreme weakness of Ukraine’s economy. With a 3.5% y/y fall of the economy in 3Q20, the result of 3Q21 means that Ukraine’s output is still below its pre-pandemic level.

The poor recovery of the economy in 3Q21 makes our forecast of GDP growth in 2021 of 4.1% y/y irrelevant. As we expected, the performance of the agriculture and construction sectors in 2H21 will be good, but will not be enough to offset the incredibly weak results in manufacturing. That said, our current outlook for Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2021 is at 3.2% y/y.

Related Content

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics

Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics

Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’

Data

Money transfers to Georgian households surge by 26% in first 10 months

Wage remittances sent by Georgians living and working abroad have significantly contributed to the resilient domestic demand.

Romania’s economic growth shows signs of fatigue in Q3

Romania’s economic growth eased to 8% y/y in the third quarter of the year from 13.8% y/y in Q2.

Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October

Serbia’s gross NBS FX reserves amounted to €16.3bn at end-October, covering 145% of money supply (M1) and more than six months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, which is twice the level prescribed by the adequacy standard

Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 6% y/y in October, beating the nine-year peak reached a month ago when CPI grew by 4.8% y/y. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 5.4% compared to December and by 1.8% month on month.

High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%

Drought in Serbia adds to upward pressure from high international food and energy prices.

Money transfers to Georgian households surge by 26% in first 10 months
5 hours ago
Romania’s economic growth shows signs of fatigue in Q3
17 hours ago
Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October
1 day ago
High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    5 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    7 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Poland, Lithuania close borders with Belarus as Lavrov suggests EU pay Minsk to keep refugees
    7 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    28 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    26 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss