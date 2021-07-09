Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover, more than enough to ensure the stability of the hryvnia.
By bne IntelliNews July 9, 2021

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.52bn, or 1.9%, to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on July 6. 

The new government borrowing in foreign currency, coupled with the NBU’s interventions at Ukraine’s FX market, compensated for the government’s payments on foreign and domestic debt.

“An incredibly favourable situation at Ukraine’s FX market prompted the NBU to renew the purchase of foreign currency,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “By and large, an additional currency inflow at the market was generated by the purchase of UAH denominated local bonds by non-resident investors. In particular, the volume of local bonds in portfolios of non-resident investors increased by around $450mn in June.”

In June, the foreign currency inflow to the government’s accounts amounted to $1.1bn (in the equivalent). In particular, receipts from placements of local Eurobonds amounted to $726mn. 

At the same time, total government payments on the redemption and servicing of state debt in foreign currency amounted to $996mn, of which $848mn was directed to the redemption and servicing of local Eurobonds and $80mn went to payments for servicing international Eurobonds. Payments to the IMF amounted to $2mn.

The net purchase of foreign currency by the NBU at the FX market amounted to $583mn in June.

The NBU also reported a $181mn decline in the value of its securities portfolio.

As of July 1, Ukraine’s gross reserves amounted to 4.3 months of imports, the NBU said.

“The major outlay in foreign currency in July is the redemption of local Eurobonds for $350mn on July 29,” Akhtyrko added. “MinFin is likely to compensate for this outlay with receipts from new placements of local Eurobonds during the month. We expect the activity of non-resident investors at UAH debt market to weaken in July. Therefore, the NBU’s FX interventions are likely to lessen as well. The most likely case is that the NBU’s international reserves will stay flat in July.”

 

Data

Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July

Russia’s Watcom shopping index that measures foot traffic in the capital’s leading malls continues to close the gap on the pre-crisis 2019 levels but is still running at least 10% behind that level, according to Watcom’s latest numbers.

Hungary’s CPI rises to 5.3% in May

Inflation hit a new record for this year, and the highest figure since end-2012.

Consumer prices up 2.7% in June 2021 y/y in Latvia

In June 2021, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 2.7% y/y, the Central Statistical Bureau said on July 8.

Estonia’s industrial production volumes up 16% on year in May 2021

Industrial production volumes increased by 15.9% in May 2021, y/y. Production increased by 7% in energy and 18% in manufacturing, but decreased by 13% in mining.

Russia's inflation up to record 6.5% in June

Russia's inflation defies the CBR's efforts to control it and breaks upwards again to new recent high of 6.5% y/y in June.

