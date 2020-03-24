Ukraine industrial output falls 1.5% in February

By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2020

Ukraine's industrial output fell 1.5% year on year in February after sliding 5.1% y/y in January, the State Statistics Service reported on March. 23. Seasonally adjusted output decreased 0.2% month on month. In 2M20, industrial output dropped 3.1% y/y.

The data was probably out of date even before it was released, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Ukraine is accelerating and the government is starting to enforce social distancing on the population. However, the data shows the economy was already slowing before the outbreak began.

Manufacturing output slid 0.4% y/y in February (after a 3.2% y/y decline in January). In particular, machinery production fell 13.2% y/y (after a 10.5% y/y decrease in January). Metallurgical output dropped 4.3% y/y (vs. a 10.3% y/y decline in February). Meanwhile, food production increased 6.6% y/y (vs. 2.9% y/y growth in January) and the chemical industry surged 22.5% y/y (after a 24.4% y/y advance in January).

Mining output contracted 4.1% y/y in February, after declining 4.5% y/y January. In particular, coal production plunged 15.3% y/y, oil and natural gas production slid 0.2% y/y and iron ore output dropped 5.6% y/y. The supply of electricity and natural gas slid 1.8% y/y in February after an 11.8% y/y drop in January.

Regionally, the steepest declines were observed in the Ukraine-controlled Luhansk (-46.5% y/y), Zakarpattia (-13.6% y/y) and Dnipropetrovsk (-11.2% y/y) regions. Growth was strongest in the Kherson (20.8% y/y), Lviv (15.0% y/y) and Vinnytsia (13.8% y/y) regions.

“February’s slowdown in industrial decline would be an encouraging development if [it were] not for the severe lockdown measures introduced by the government at the end of the previous week in its attempt to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection throughout Ukraine,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “It’s already obvious that every day of the lockdown has an extremely negative effect on economic activity, including the looming threat of a complete shutdown of industrial enterprises.”

We are observing the current developments, both in the global and domestic economies, in order to formulate our vision on Ukraine’s industrial development in 2020.

Capital Economics slashes CEE growth forecasts for 2020 to -2% y/y

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal causes a short flurry with gaffe confusing restructuring debt for refinancing

Final version of Ukraine’s banking law agreed with IMF

Capital Economics slashes CEE growth forecasts for 2020 to -2% y/y

Economic consultancy Capital Economics has slashed its growth forecast for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to a 2% y/y contractions from the previous 2.3% expansion in 2020, as a result of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus epidemic approaches exponential growth stage in some CEE countries

Cases have doubled in less than three days in several countries in the region, as governments desperately fight back with lockdowns.

Russia's Watcom shopping index: so far so good

The Watcom shopping index fell to 464 in the eleventh week of this year from its annual International Women’s spike on March 8 of 501, but so far the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has not made itself felt on foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls.

Polish retail sales see off good times with growth 7.3% y/y in February

February marked a gain of 3.9pp in retail turnover growth in comparison to the y/y expansion recorded in January. That will be the last positive reading from the retail sector as March figures will tank as an effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

Russian central bank keeps rates on hold at 6%

Russia’s central bank kept its key rate on hold at 6% annually despite the sudden devaluation of the ruble and panic selling on the stock market.

