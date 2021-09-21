Ukraine retail trade slows to 9.6% growth in August

Ukraine retail trade slows to 9.6% growth in August
Ukraine retail trade slows to 9.6% growth in August
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2021

Ukrainian retail sales increased 9.6% y/y (and 1.1 m/m) in August slowing from 10.1% y/y growth in prior month, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on September 20. In 8M21, retail increased 12.9% y/y (vs. 5.7% y/y in 8M20).

The highest growth of retail sales in 8M21 occurred in Chernivtsi (30.2% y/y), Ternopil (28.4% y/y) and Lviv (20.2% y/y) regions. The slowest growth rates were in Kharkiv (1.5% y/y), Ukraine-controlled Luhansk (7.4% y/y) and Donetsk (both 9.4% y/y) regions.

“The growth rate of retail sales continues to decline as the effect of the low comparative base in the previous year wears off. Nevertheless, the retail growth remains quite high, spurred by revival of business activity,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “We expect consumer demand to stay strong in 2021, allowing retail sales to accelerate to 10% y/y (vs. 7.6% y/y growth in 2020).”

Related Content

Ukraine holds most successful Gay Pride march ever

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%

bneGreen: Finland’s Betolar develops green cement as construction races to decarbonise

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine holds most successful Gay Pride march ever

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%

bneGreen: Finland’s Betolar develops green cement as construction races to decarbonise

Data

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August

The PPI index started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

Moldova’s industry returns to pre-crisis growth pattern

In annual terms, industrial output still increased by an impressive 16.2% in July as an effect of subdued activity last summer.

Poland’s industrial production strengthens expansion to 13.2% y/y in August

Seasonally adjusted, industrial production grew 10.7% y/y in the eighth month after an expansion of 12.6% y/y in July.

Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 3.9% y/y in August

The MPC will review new inflation and GDP projections during a sitting in November, widely thought to be crucial for the further course of Poland’s monetary policy.

Textiles and footwear sector left out of Albania’s export recovery

Albania's clothing and footwear sector was deeply damaged by the pandemic, and has yet to recover to pre-crisis levels.

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August
4 hours ago
Moldova’s industry returns to pre-crisis growth pattern
11 hours ago
Poland’s industrial production strengthens expansion to 13.2% y/y in August
23 hours ago
Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 3.9% y/y in August
1 day ago
Textiles and footwear sector left out of Albania’s export recovery
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    22 hours ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    7 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 day ago
  4. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    1 day ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    1 day ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    22 days ago
  4. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    22 hours ago
  5. Zasag Chandmani mining dispute is a litmus test for Mongolia
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss