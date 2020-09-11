Ukraine's consumer inflation in August reaches 2.5% y/y

By bne IntelliNews September 11, 2020

Ukraine’s consumer inflation increased to 2.5% year on year in August from 2.4% y/y in the prior month, the State Statistics Service reported on September 9. Consumer prices dropped 0.2% month on month in August compared with a 0.6% m/m decline in July. 

Food prices slid 1.5% m/m in August after declining 1.4% m/m in July. Some declined prices such as in the case of vegetables went to -13.5% m/m. Others were fruits -8.4% m/m, sugar -0.9% m/m, while on the other hand, prices for eggs climbed 3.4% m/m, and meat by 1% m/m. Prices for clothing and footwear continued to slide, losing 3% m/m in August after falling 4.8% m/m in July.

Prices for housing and utilities jumped 5.7% m/m compared with a 1.4% m/m increase in July due to a leap in natural gas prices by 37.7% m/m. Prices for transportation climbed another 1.2% m/m in August after the same monthly growth in the prior month, as prices for fuel rose.

"The further slide in prices of clothing and footwear implies that Ukrainian consumers are not likely to intensify their expenditures for non-staples as the overall economic decline is ongoing. We expect consumer inflation will accelerate to 5.5% YTD in 2020," an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage said in a research note. 

Bulgaria's industrial production falls 6% y/y in July

Poor performances in the mining, manufacturing and utilities sector all contributed to dragging down industrial production.

Half of Ukrainians want to restore relations with Donbas

Half of Ukrainians (53%) want relations with the Donbas restored and see the local population as victims, according to a poll conducted by KIIS.

Romania's exports return to pre-crisis slow deceleration path

Romania's exports contracted by 5.1% y/y in July, to €5.55bn: the best performance since the coronavirus pandemic hit global trade in March. But the pre-crisis path was far from bullish.

Slovenia posts second highest monthly trade surplus in 10 years

Slovenia's exports amounted to over €2.9bn in July, down 2.9% year on year while imports declined 10.9% y/y to €2.7bn.

Albania's annual CPI inflation slows slightly to 1.3% in August

Central bank governor Gent Sejko says the current monetary conditions provide the necessary stimulus to encourage economic growth and for the return of inflation close to the target of 3% by 2022.

Bulgaria's industrial production falls 6% y/y in July
1 day ago
Half of Ukrainians want to restore relations with Donbas
2 days ago
Romania's exports return to pre-crisis slow deceleration path
2 days ago
Slovenia posts second highest monthly trade surplus in 10 years
2 days ago
Albania's annual CPI inflation slows slightly to 1.3% in August
2 days ago

  Ankara "has become Wuhan" say doctors fighting Turkey's raging coronavirus outbreak
    8 days ago
  Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    21 days ago
  Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    5 days ago
  #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    5 days ago
  EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    1 day ago
  Ankara "has become Wuhan" say doctors fighting Turkey's raging coronavirus outbreak
    8 days ago
  STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    27 days ago
  China 'ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia'
    12 days ago
  Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    21 days ago
  MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    26 days ago

