Ukraine's international reserves rose to $28.8bn in July

By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2020

In July 2020, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.0% to $28.802bn (in equivalent), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on August 7.

Reserves grew during the month thanks to the government’s successful placement of Eurobonds.

Overall, changes in international reserves during the month were driven by several factors.

First, the government’s servicing of public debt. FX earnings for the benefit of the government in July were $1.8bn, including $1.1bn on the account of sovereign Eurobond placement and $608.2mn – FX domestic government debt securities placement.

At the same time, the government spent $1.5bn (in the equivalent) on servicing and repaying public debt denominated in foreign currency. Of that amount, $767mn were paid for hryvnia-denominated domestic government debt securities, while the rest was paid to discharge obligations to foreign lenders.

Second, the NBU’s FX interbank transactions. In July, demand for currency on interbank FX market somewhat exceeded supply, thus the NBU renewed interventions to sell foreign currency and alleviate excessive fluctuations. Last month interventions amounted to $498.7bn.

Meanwhile, on some days the situation on the FX market was favourable and the NBU encouraged replenishment of reserves on the account of purchased FX currency. Overall, such interventions amounted to $130mn.

Third, the revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in their market value and in FX rate). Last month, their value increased by $406.3mn (in the equivalent).

International reserves now cover 4.9 months of future imports. This is sufficient for Ukraine to meet its obligations, and for the government and the NBU to conduct their current operations.

As of July 1, 2020, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $28.5bn (in equivalent).

NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a video address that Ukraine's international reserves may grow to about $30bn by the end of 2020, and to $32bn-33bn in the next years.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates

Zelenskiy loses more ground in the polls as his Servant of the People approval falls to 26%

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Russia’s “passportization” of the Donbas

Data

Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, deepening from estimated 5.9% y/y decline in 5M20, according to an estimate published on Aug. 6 in the report of the Ministry of Economic Development. In 2Q20, GDP collapsed 11.0% y/y

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

Turkish manufacturing saw sharp expansion in output and new orders July PMI data shows

The growth “will help to claw back some of the output lost” during the pandemic-triggered downturn “but will have to be sustained for a longer period for a full recovery to be secured”, says IHS Markit.

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index has recovered almost all of the ground lost during the lockdown in spring as Russian consumers have returned to the top malls in the capital.

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) has remained under pressure in July, posting 48.4, down from the 49.4 seen in June, IHS Markit reported on August 3.

Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates
14 hours ago
Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.
14 hours ago
Turkish manufacturing saw sharp expansion in output and new orders July PMI data shows
3 days ago
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls
4 days ago
Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    2 days ago
  2. Lukashenko postpones state of the nation speech as health fails
    5 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    3 days ago
  4. CAUCASUS BLOG: With Aliyev on the rampage, flickering hopes of democracy in Azerbaijan could sputter out
    7 days ago
  5. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    12 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    1 month ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss