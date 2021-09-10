Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates 50bp to 8.5% as expected

Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates 50bp to 8.5% as expected
Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates 50bp to 8.5% as expected
By bne IntelliNews September 10, 2021

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) hiked interest rates by 50bp to 8.5%  on September 9 as expected as it continues to battle soaring inflation.

“Tighter monetary policy will help rein in inflation expectations and bring back a steady disinflation trend toward the 5% target, which is projected to be met in 2022,” the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

A Reuters poll of analysts this week predicted a rate rise. The NBU crushed inflation in the summer of 2019 which fell to post-Soviet record lows but in the following two years it has risen again and accelerated in the last six months, driven higher by exploding food prices associated with the coronacrisis.

Inflation topped 10.2% in July, its highest level in the last five years. The NBU has hiked rates three times this year already from 6% at the start of this year, which has also taken the edge off the bounce back of the economy from last year’s shocks.

 

Related Content

GLOBSEC: No debt ratio is safe for small EU countries

As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider

Albania’s inflation accelerates again in August

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

GLOBSEC: No debt ratio is safe for small EU countries

As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider

Albania’s inflation accelerates again in August

Data

Romania’s trade gap soars by 65% y/y in July

The trade deficit posted by Romania in July was the second-largest ever at €2.2bn.

Economic performance drags down business confidence in Albania

The business confidence indicator based on an annual survey of Amcham Albania members dropped in 2020 to its lowest level since the index was launched in 2012.

Construction prices in Kosovo surge by 12.1% y/y in Q2

Price of materials surged by 8.6% q/q, accounting for nearly 70% of the total construction costs.

Hungary’s inflation on the rise in August after a temporary retreat

Hungary’s headline inflation edged up to 4.9% in August from 4.6% in July.

Albania’s inflation accelerates again in August

Following robust GDP growth, the central bank expects inflation to return to target during 2022.

Romania’s trade gap soars by 65% y/y in July
1 day ago
Economic performance drags down business confidence in Albania
1 day ago
Construction prices in Kosovo surge by 12.1% y/y in Q2
2 days ago
Hungary’s inflation on the rise in August after a temporary retreat
2 days ago
Albania’s inflation accelerates again in August
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    4 days ago
  2. Intense fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir between Taliban and NRF rebel forces
    4 days ago
  3. BUCHAREST BLOG: Three days that plunged Romania into chaos
    5 days ago
  4. Turkish airport with next to no passengers put up for sale
    4 days ago
  5. Nord Stream 2 completed as last pipe section welded into place
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    4 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    13 days ago
  4. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    26 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss