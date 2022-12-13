Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list
The war in Ukraine has topped the list of most searched for items on Google in 2022. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2022

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

At the top of the trending new searches was of course Ukraine. The war, started when Russia invaded its sovereign neighbour on February 24, also led to Vladimir Putin being one of the people garnering the largest volume of new global search interest in 2022. The death in September of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, was also major news.

In less earnest events, a large number of us were greatly entertained by the world of film in 2022 but not just on the silver screen. Off it, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated audiences in a very different way during their much publicised defamation trial. Will Smith also caused controversy at the Oscars when he slapped comedian and actor Chris Rock during the high-profile awards ceremony.

Among all of this it's easy to forget that the United States had a key (mid-term) election, the emergence of monkeypox had us worried about the next pandemic, and one lucky (?) person won a world record $2.04bn in the United States' Powerball lottery.

 

Related Content

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities

IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities

IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.

Data

Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia among Central European countries

Wages are rising, but they are not keeping up with inflation. While pay negotiations may have resulted in wage increases in several sectors this year, overall rises will remain below the rise in consumer prices in many countries.

Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November

Further rate increases likely as inflation starts to rise again in November.

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November

Headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year.

Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia among Central European countries
22 hours ago
Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November
23 hours ago
Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova
1 day ago
Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October
2 days ago
Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    5 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    3 days ago
  5. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    2 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    9 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    9 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss