Ukrainian commercial flight crashes after takeoff in Iran killing all on board

A Ukrainian commercial airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in the early hours of January 8, killing everyone on board. According to initial reports the plane crashed due to technical problems.

A Ukrainian foreign ministry official in Kyiv said all crew and passengers aboard were killed, citing information from the airline, reports Reuters.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s press spokesperson said he had cut short his Christmas holiday in Oman and was returning to Kyiv as a result of the accident.