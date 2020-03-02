Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk denies he submitted a second resignation letter

Confusion reigned in Ukraine on March 2 as Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk denied reports from the weekend that he had submitted his second resignation letter this year.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Honcharuk had tendered his resignation for a second time after reports surfaced that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering appointing businessman and former head of the central bank Serhiy Tigipko to the job, Ukrainian news outlet NV reported on February 28.

However, on March 2 the prime minister denied quitting and said he has not written any resignation letters. Honcharuk has asked for a meeting with the president and the Rada is scheduled to hold a special session on March 4 to discuss, among other things, personnel.

"I did not tender any resignations as of this moment. I also know a lot, I heard. Obviously, we will have consultations with the president and parliament on this issue. As of today, I will not comment on anything else," Honcharuk said at a Monday briefing in Kyiv as cited by interfax Ukraine.

The chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov said no letter of resignation from Honcharuk has been submitted to the parliament, confirming Honcharuk’s statement. Under the terms of Ukraine’s constitution if Honcharuk wanted to resign then he has to offer his resignation to the parliament and not the president.

"As of today, no statements have been received by the Rada," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv on March 1.

Speculation has rising in some quarters that the scandal is related to Honcharuk’s decision to appoint new management to run the state-owned utility Centrenergo. The new team were barred from entering the building by protestors linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky who controlled the previous team.

Honcharuk went about his business as normal on March 2 and told journalists that it was “too early” to talk about staff changes.

"I have long stated that we are thinking about a serious strengthening of the government. This is a team decision, which is more dependent on the president, the position of colleagues in parliament. I wouldn't like to comment on the final decision now, since it is still on the table. Talking about whom we plan to replace ... is, in my opinion, a little early," Honcharuk said as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

The prime minister also met with the staff of the central bank to discuss the macroeconomic situation in the country, cheapening mortgage loans and boosting lending to business, among other things, Honcharuk said on his Telegram channel.

"A further reduction in the refinancing rate from 11% to 7% in 2020 means cheap loans. Thus, a mortgage will be much cheaper, and for business we will increase microloans to UAH2mn at 5-7-9%. In addition, we expand these loans to buy commercial real estate," Honcharuk said.

Honcharuk posted a photo of the meeting that included the finance minister and minister of economic development, trade and agriculture, responsible in their ministries for macroeconomic forecasts, as well as the government representative for public debt.