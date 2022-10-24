Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations

Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations
/ bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin October 24, 2022

Ukraine’s secret service (SBU) has detained the head of Motor Sich, the major aircraft engine manufacturer, over allegations of Russian cooperation, the Kyiv Independent reported on October 23.

According to the SBU, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, who is said to hold a Russian passport, collaborated with Russia and is accused of illegally supplying military goods for Russian attack aircraft. Authorities claim that criminals established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to Russia via countries in Europe, West Asia and East Asia to circumvent trade restrictions. 

“According to the investigation materials, the management of the plant located in Zaporozhzhia was involved in the embezzlement. The officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is close to the Kremlin, and was one of the main producers of weapons for the Soviet Union,” the SBU stated.

The secret service then published phone calls of Bohuslaiev, allegedly revealing that the Motor Sich president offered Ukrainian-made engines to Russian helicopter manufacturing companies who deployed the helicopter models in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The SBU claims that Ukrainian soldiers have shot down these models on the battlefield.

Kyiv has been cracking down on corruption and espionage, firing Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and former head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov amidst Russian spy allegations over the summer. The Ukrainian parliament then appointed the new Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, a member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party.

Moreover, Kyiv hired a new anti-corruption prosecutor, Oleksandr Klymenko, after pressure from Western allies to fill the position that had been vacant since August 2020.

Related Content

The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry

Kazakhstan profits from global sunflower shortage

IMF increases global inflation outlook in 2022 to 9.9%

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry

Kazakhstan profits from global sunflower shortage

IMF increases global inflation outlook in 2022 to 9.9%

News

Sacked minister vows to “fight for Serbia in the West”

Outgoing Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic had clashed with colleagues because of her pro-Western views in one of Russia’s last remaining friends in Europe.

Cedi depreciation: Ghana to maintain fixed forex rate at ports to cushion traders

Chicken change: Russian poultry industry hit by sanctions

The Russian poultry industry will be hit hard by the sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine, with little alternative sources to imported feed additives, egg-hatching equipment, packaging and labels.

Kazakhstan profits from global sunflower shortage

With Ukraine’s sunflower exports forecast to plummet this year, Kazakhstan is moving to fill the gap.

Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs

While Vladimir Putin has imposed martial law in the four occupied Ukrainian regions, his latest decree has also introduced a legal base for an effective economic martial law for all of Russia with the establishment of the Coordination Council.

Sacked minister vows to “fight for Serbia in the West”
14 hours ago
Cedi depreciation: Ghana to maintain fixed forex rate at ports to cushion traders
17 hours ago
Chicken change: Russian poultry industry hit by sanctions
17 hours ago
Kazakhstan profits from global sunflower shortage
19 hours ago
Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    6 days ago
  3. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    21 hours ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    4 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    2 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    16 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    25 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    27 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    13 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss