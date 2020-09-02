Dozens of protesters had to seek emergency medical intervention and several were hospitalised after the police in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia used tear gas and pepper spray against them on September 2.

Hundreds of thousands Bulgarians have joined the nightly protests, demanding the resignations of the government and of chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, for nearly two months. On September 2, they gathered since the morning while the parliament was holding its first session after the summer break.

A live stream by Yvo Bojkov showed that the police were using pepper spray and later also tear gas to keep protesters away from parliament, although the rally was generally peaceful.

Some of the protesters started giving flowers to the police, calling on them not to stand against their own people.

Despite that, police officers continued using pepper spray any time anyone attempted to get closer to parliament. The live stream from Bojkov showed the police using force against protesters and arresting a few of them. In response, protesters started throwing plastic whistles towards the police, getting more pepper spray in return.

The police have mobilised forces from the whole country and have warned they will use force if necessary.

Protesters beaten and arrested

There are reports that the police beat some of the protesters and arrested several people. Among the arrested was Borislav Sandov, co-chair of the Green Movement party, one of the parties comprising the opposition non-parliamentary coalition Democratic Bulgaria.

According to witnesses, Sandov, as well as the other people arrested, did not provoke the police but were randomly picked and detained.

The news about Sandov’s arrest provoked an international reaction as his party is a member of the European Greens.

“We call for the immediate release of @BobbySandov, co-chair of @zelenite, and of other party members and peaceful protesters, who have been arrested outside the country's parliament. @BoykoBorissov and the Bulgarian police must not infringe upon their citizens' right to protest,” the European Greens wrote on Twitter shortly after the news about the arrest.

Several journalists also became victims of the police’s actions. A team from bTV was among those who were affected by the pepper spray, with the cameraman being hospitalised.

Another reporter, covering the protests for public broadcaster BNT, passed out while doing an interview after he inhaled tear gas. He was also taken to hospital.

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) released a statement condemning the use of force.

“The Council for Electronic Media is condemning any violence that breaches human rights and freedoms, and the violence against journalists is disgrace for any society. CEM insists that anyone respects the work of journalists and reporters’ teams, because the journalists are the “eyes and ears” of the civil society,” CEM wrote.

This is the largest protest in almost two months of daily anti-government demonstrations in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities. The 55th day of mass rallies marks the first parliament session after the summer break at which MPs are debating the proposal from the ruling Gerb party for amendments to the constitution and for a Supreme National Assembly to be called. The proposal, aimed at resolving the political deadlock, is not expected to get enough support, and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s options look increasingly limited.

Inside the parliament

At the opening of the parliament’s session, President Rumen Radev once again urged the government to step down, while the ruling coalition left the hall during his speech.

“After two months of relentless protests across the country and being heavy discredited in international media I think the diagnosis of such governing is definitive. I expect the Bulgarian parliament not to replace the agenda that the society wants,” Radev said.

He once again called on the government to resign. Radev has been supporting the protests since the beginning.

Meanwhile, the ethnic-Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which is believed to have unofficial yet strong influence over Borissov’s government, also demanded the government’s resignation. The party called on Radev to step down too and for an expert government to be put in place.

The DPS’ move was seen as a clear signal that the government will fall. A few days earlier, the party also said it will not back Gerb’s initiative for a new constitution and a Supreme National Assembly.

The government and Geshev are accused by the protesters of being involved with the DPS, its chairman of honour Ahmed Dogan and party member and controversial businessman Delyan Peevski, all of whom have become synonyms of corruption and murky deals between corrupt business and the ruling institutions.

There were suggestions among the protesters on September 2 that the DPS has decided to sacrifice Borissov in an attempt to keep Geshev, who is believed to be loyal to the party, in his position.