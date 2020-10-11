US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia

US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia
US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia
By Adrien Henni in Paris for East West Digital News October 11, 2020

iHerb, one of the most successful international e-commerce companies in Russia, is planning to invest some $100mn in this country in the next two years, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

These investments are aimed to “improve the Russian customer services, support and expand product export by Russian manufacturers, [develop] partnerships with Russian logistics companies, expand in-house technology development centre operations, and build robotic distribution centres,” the company stated, as quoted by the TASS news agency.

Specific details were provided by Russia General Director Ilya Minin in a media interview earlier this week. iHerb will participate in a customs bonded area experiment led by Russian Post in Tatarstan, a region 1,000 km east of Moscow. Minin expects this new logistics process to decrease average delivery time “from 8 to 2-3 days.” iHerb does not rule out creating its own distribution warehouse — managing not only import, but also export product flows. What is indeed new in these announcements is that iHerb, which so far focused on selling foreign products to Russian online consumers, is now planning to work the other way round as well. As an example of product, which iHerb could sell abroad, Minin cited R.O.C.S., one of the most popular tooth pastes in Russia.

To increase the appeal of Russian products, iHerb considers launching an international marketing education program for local brands.

The US company also intends to hire Russian programmers to support its international IT platform.

A partnership strategy with Russian scientific organizations, as well as charities, is also under consideration, though not specified yet, said Minin.

No iHerb app for Russians

This past spring, the Russian authorities blocked access to iHerb’s mobile application from the Russian versions of App Store and Google Play. According to the authorities, some of the products presented in the app did not comply with the technical requirements of the Customs Union — of, which Russia and several other countries of the former Soviet Union are members.

The US company has appealed the case in the Russia’s Supreme Court. Meanwhile Russian customers can still fully access iHerb’s website.

A global e-commerce leader for health, beauty and natural products, iHerb recently expanded its reach to 23 new countries, coming in addition to the 165 countries and territories it already served. iHerb never disclosed its figures for Russia.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews here

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Tech

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Several ministries of the Russian Federation, have backed the idea of launching experiments into driverless tram and ships

Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Commuters in Moscow will soon be able to take a ride on the metro with just a turn of their heads, as the Russian capital embraces next-generation facial payment technology

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, China’s Tencent and Prosus (part of the Naspers Group), alongside other major strategic investors, have participated in Mail.Ru’s $600mn offering of global depository receipts (GDRs) and convertible bonds

Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks

My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC), an investment firm affiliated to LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, has just acquired a majority stake in Russian game publisher Deus Craft, reports Rusbase

Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’

Legislation allows regulators to remove content on platforms and demand that information on local users is stored in Turkey.

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments
1 hour ago
Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology
1 hour ago
Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds
1 hour ago
Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks
2 hours ago
Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Armenia, Azerbaijan edge closer to outright war
    6 days ago
  2. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  3. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia could make Karabakh concessions if Azerbaijan does same says PM
    4 days ago
  5. Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution
    4 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    11 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    16 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    12 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss