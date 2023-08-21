US in danger of losing control of its extensive drone base in Niger

US in danger of losing control of its extensive drone base in Niger
An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle flying a combat mission / Wikipedia (author Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt)
By bne IntelliNews August 21, 2023

The US military has a major drone base in Agadez, Niger, which it may lose control of following a coup d'état last month.

Originally planned as a base for surveillance drones when built in 2014, the base has evolved over time. It is now home to armed Reaper drones and is the largest facility of its kind in Africa.

The fate of the base is up in the air now, following a coup d'état that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s government and replaced it with the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country military junta on July 26.

The 10-year usage agreement, signed with the previous government, expires next year, as relations under the new regime have done an abrupt about-face. Niger had good relations with former colonial power France, which maintains a 2,000-strong military force there to guard against jihadist insurrectionists.

However, as reported by bna IntelliNews, the war in Ukraine and the clash between East and West has had dramatic consequences in Africa. The military junta has abandoned France and thrown in its lot with Moscow. Russia has rapidly expanded its influence in Africa including in Niger.

The Agadez drone base, officially referred to as Nigerien Air Base 201 (AB 201), was a core component of the expanded US military presence in Africa, and was the most expansive base-building endeavour ever undertaken by the US Air Force.

Unlike many drone bases in Africa, which are often tied to larger airports or airfields, Agadez necessitated creating a comprehensive infrastructure from the ground up due to the absence of existing facilities. As a result, the sheer scale of the undertaking has made Agadez the most expansive “airman-built” initiative in the history of the US Air Force.

In addition to the operational centre, the base boasts a well-equipped environment reminiscent of typical US installations, complete with recreational facilities, accommodations, and amenities that come with for its personnel.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish power producer Karpowership offers to cut controversial South Africa contract to 5 years from 20

Moscow unlikely to give up Niger toehold as threat of ECOWAS military action looms

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says

News

Turkey moving to scrap FX-protected savings accounts

Country’s new economic team wary of strain compensation payouts are placing on public finances.

Turkish power producer Karpowership offers to cut controversial South Africa contract to 5 years from 20

While Karpowership has offered to reduce its original contract period for providing emergency power to South Africa with its floating gas-powered plants, the shorter contract also suggests an increased price.

Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist

A group of about 50 Russian and CIS high-net worth clients are launching a class action against the crypto platform Atomic Wallet after their money was caught up in a $100mn heist, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

Orban invites illiberal allies to Budapest on national holiday celebrating Hungary’s Western orientation

Unprecedented showcasing of power by Hungary’s strongman alongside World Athletics Championships.

US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine

The United States has signed off on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a breaking move for which Kyiv has ardently pushed for months, Reuters reported on August 17.

Turkey moving to scrap FX-protected savings accounts
12 hours ago
Turkish power producer Karpowership offers to cut controversial South Africa contract to 5 years from 20
12 hours ago
Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist
18 hours ago
Orban invites illiberal allies to Budapest on national holiday celebrating Hungary’s Western orientation
18 hours ago
US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    14 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    19 days ago
  4. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 day ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia in Africa
    5 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    14 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    19 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    12 days ago
  5. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss