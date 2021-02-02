US investor Michael Calvey's embezzlement trial begins despite the resolution to the commercial dispute between partners

US investor Michael Calvey's embezzlement trial begins despite the resolution to the commercial dispute between partners
US private equity investor Michael Calvey was in court on February 2 as an embezzlement case against him got under way, despite the resolution of the commercial dispute believed to be behind the case
By Ben Aris in Berlin February 2, 2021

US investor Michael Calvey's embezzlement trial begins despite the resolution to the commercial dispute between partners.

While the world obsesses over the Alexey Navalny trial that got underway on February 2, another trial started in Moscow on the same day: US investor and founder of Baring Vostok was in court to face embezzlement charges despite having already paid the disputed $35mn to his former Russian partners in Vostochny Bank.

“I’m not guilty,” Calvey told the judge at the start of the proceedings. "I plead not guilty," Calvey said responding to a question from the judge.

Arguably the most respected and successful foreign investor into Russia, Calvey’s fund is responsible for bringing billions of dollars of Western money into the Russian market over the last three decades. However, his arrest on February 14, 2019 sent shock waves through the market after his deal with Artem Avetisyan regarding the regional banking specialist Vostochny Bank went wrong.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) demanded that the owners increase the bank’s capital in 2018 as part of the regulator’s sector clean-up, but an argument broke out over how much the partners needed to contribute. Avetisyan, who is close to the son of the former head of the FSB, Nikolai Patrushev, allegedly pulled strings and criminal charges were brought against Calvey and several of his colleagues, who spent almost a year in jail before being released to house arrest.

As bne IntelliNews reported, Baring Vostok reached a deal with former Russian partners in a corporate dispute over their joint investment Vostochny Bank that is widely believed to have led to a criminal case and Calvey’s jailing.

“The Shareholders of Vostochny Bank have settled their corporate dispute,” the two sides said in a joint statement sent to bne IntelliNews by email at the time. “IC Finvision Holdings (“IC Finvision”) and Evison Holdings Limited (“Evison”) (together the “Shareholders”) signed a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) to the benefit of the Bank, its clients, depositors and creditors.”

The whole case turned on the fact that the Russians partners claimed Baring Vostok had defrauded them out of $35mn as a result of mispricing the bank’s value. However, since Barings Vostok paid this money to the Russian side, in theory there is no basis for the trial to go ahead.

Nevertheless, Moscow’s Meschansky Court began to consider the merits of the Baring Vostok founder’s case on February 2.

Calvey declared that he had not committed any wrongful acts and had not formed a criminal group.

"During the course of the investigation, law enforcement agencies deliberately ignored all the evidence supporting the legality of all the transactions that were conducted, and would have invalidated this accusation. I expect that this court will examine the evidence and evaluate it," Calvey stated as cited by newswires.

The prosecution claimed that Calvey was the mastermind of the embezzlement scheme in question and accused him of running an organised criminal group.

"The defendants drew up and implemented a plan of embezzling funds for their own gain. The group formed by Calvey was distinguished by stability, careful planning, sound co-ordination and a common understanding of the goals," the state prosecutor declared.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of RUB2.5bn rubles ($32.9mn) from Vostochny Bank following a complaint by Serzod Yusupov, a minority shareholder in the bank, filed with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Law enforcement agencies arrested Calvey on St Valentine’s Day and five others: Vagan Abgaryan, a partner at Baring Vostok; Philippe Delpal, an investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok; Ivan Zyuzin, investment director at Baring Vostok; along with general director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Alexey Kordichev, an advisor to the management board of Norvik Bank.

They are all facing charges under part 4, article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (fraud committed on a large scale by an organised group).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s economic recovery underway as all three PMI indicators go comfortably into the black

Thousands take to Moscow streets following Navalny sentencing

Navalny sentenced to 2.8 years in jail

News

US expresses concern as Turkey’s interior minister calls student protesters “LGBT deviants”

Erdogan calls demonstrators “terrorists” and says another “Gezi”, in which mass protests broke out in 2013, will not be allowed.

Thousands take to Moscow streets following Navalny sentencing

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in central Moscow following a court decision to sentence anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny to 2.8 years in jail on February 2.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy sanctions pro-Russia rival Medvedchuk’s TV stations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed the decree that imposes special economic sanctions on the Novyny news media holding that belongs to Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform, For Life Party.

M&A deals in CEE fall 22% by volume but rise 29% by value in 2020

Annual Wolf Theiss survey shows private equity investors are expected to take advantage of post-COVID business environment.

Six banks to end action against Croatia in Swiss franc-denominated loan case

Banks sought to recover €418.5mn after they were forced to convert all Swiss franc loans to euros at the rate in force when the loans were granted back in 2015.

US expresses concern as Turkey’s interior minister calls student protesters “LGBT deviants”
6 hours ago
Thousands take to Moscow streets following Navalny sentencing
21 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy sanctions pro-Russia rival Medvedchuk’s TV stations
22 hours ago
M&A deals in CEE fall 22% by volume but rise 29% by value in 2020
1 day ago
Six banks to end action against Croatia in Swiss franc-denominated loan case
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    5 days ago
  2. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    6 days ago
  3. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    2 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
    2 days ago
  5. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    24 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    5 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    14 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    17 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss