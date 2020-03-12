US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim

US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
Map of the coronavirus outbreak in Turkey as of 10 March.
By bne IntelIiNews March 12, 2020

A paediatric surgeon and academic at the University of Pittsburg has cast serious doubt on the testing kits and results process Turkey has used to make its astonishing claim that the country has recorded just one coronavirus infection.

Dr Ergin Kocyildirim wrote in a March 11 article for The National Interest: “Thus far, Turkey has been using its own virus detection (real-time PCR [polymerase chain reaction]) kits. Those kits are produced and manufactured in Turkey by an authorized private company funded by governmental institutional grants. National Virology Lab has also contributed to the development of a fast-reacting kit where the results can be read in as short as ninety minutes.

“Existing conventional PCR testing might take about twenty-four hours. Turkey claims its test is the fastest and the most accurate test in the world. The Minister of Health also mentioned several times that the test has been exported to several countries including the United States. To my knowledge, there’s not a single institution or lab present in the United States using Turkish coronavirus detection kits.

“Also, until today, those tests were all performed at a central testing facility; every hospital sent samples to the nation's capital. To date, Turkey has done about 2,500 tests. The lack of any identified cases provoked suspicion because if the test is negative, there was no other way to prove that the test might be positive.”

March 12 also brought a report from Ahval in which the publication said a source at a privately owned hospital in Istanbul had told it that the government was controlling the distribution of kits and not allowing hospitals to independently order alternatives.

Economy “might collapse” from tourism blow

Kocyildirim, a paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburg’s School of Medicine, also observed that “Turkey has an ongoing economic crisis and relies on tourism revenue. If tourists are going to stop visiting Turkey, this year the economy might collapse. This could also be one of the reasons for not reporting a positive case for such a long period.”

Apart from its one official case of infection, Turkey, with a population of towards 83mn, has remained the only unaffected country among other countries with a population above 50mn people. The country shares a border with Iran, which by late on March 11 had reported more than 10,000 coronavirus patients and 429 deaths. Turkey, noted Kocyildirim, also has one of the busiest airports in its region, namely new mega airport, Istanbul Airport. Turkish officials have been using thermal imaging cameras to screen arrivals for fever. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also making use of such a camera.

Kocyildirim also complained that Turkey’s media ownership structure is preventing citizens from receiving reliable information on the coronavirus. He wrote: “As the world’s biggest jailer of professional journalists, the Turkish government is continuing its efforts to censor social media,” adding that “the government [has] promised to take legal action against social media users or journalists who criticized its coronavirus detection approach”.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced $50bn of support for countries hit by the coronavirus. “This coincidental timing was not lost on some social media users, who joked that the timing of the first coronavirus confirmation in Turkey came as the IMF said it is making money available to only help the affected countries,” Kocyildirim noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Crunching the numbers: Russia is ready for prolonged oil shock

TURKEY INSIGHT: Ankara scurries to tap €1.3bn from local lenders as lira tanks amid “The COVID-19 Sudden Stop”

Slovenian GDP growth forecast for 2020 halved to 1.5%

News

Kazakhstan declares first COVID-19 infections while Turkmenistan cuts FX access in face of pandemic

Coronavirus inroads in Central Asia starting to become clear. But so far it’s economic fallout from outbreak’s impact on China that is most apparent.

Erdogan may be world’s most 'insulted' leader

Justice ministry figures show that between 2014 and 2018 some 17,500 people were sued for insulting strongman. Hundreds of minors among those prosecuted.

King of the castle: Friday the 13th for Russian markets in third-worst crash ever

At the end of one of the most turbulent weeks on the Russian stock markets since 2014 almost the entire page of stock prices reported by Alfa Bank in its weekly wrap was red.

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market

The head and the largest shareholder of Russian gas major Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, bought $7mn worth of the company's shares in London and RUB150mn in Moscow during the week of March 9.

Romanian car factories maintain steady output despite Covid-19 outbreak

Romania’s two main car factories are benefitting from the country’s large network of auto parts suppliers that has allowed them to maintain production despite interruptions to global supply chains.

Kazakhstan declares first COVID-19 infections while Turkmenistan cuts FX access in face of pandemic
1 day ago
Erdogan may be world’s most 'insulted' leader
1 day ago
King of the castle: Friday the 13th for Russian markets in third-worst crash ever
1 day ago
Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market
2 days ago
Romanian car factories maintain steady output despite Covid-19 outbreak
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    7 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    6 days ago
  3. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    3 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    4 days ago
  5. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    11 days ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    7 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    27 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    23 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss