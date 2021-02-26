USAID and Kazakhstan launch five year $39mn regional energy programme for Central Asia

The US government via the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy has launched a five-year and $39mn regional energy programme titled “USAID Power Central Asia”, the US Embassy in Kazakhstan said in a statement.

The programme will assist Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in meeting their national energy priorities, improving energy security through greater regional connectivity and reaping economic benefits from cross-border energy trading.

“Through this activity, USAID is providing technical services to the region’s national governments, utilities, and other stakeholders, including international institutions and development organizations, system operators, local and international investors, and energy companies,” the statement said. “USAID is supporting national and regional energy market reforms, strengthening the regional electricity market, and promoting greater adoption of clean energy technologies from conventional and renewable sources.”