USAID inaugurates regional water and vulnerable environment programme in Turkmenistan

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has inaugurated its five-year Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment programme in Turkmenistan.

Overall, the programme covers the five countries of Central Asia along with Afghanistan and seeks to strengthen regional cooperation in the management of shared water resources in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya River basins.

“Today we are launching a new activity under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and a new chapter in our bi-lateral as well as regional engagement. This new USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment program is designed to partner with the Government of Turkmenistan to provide opportunities to promote stability, economic prosperity, and healthy ecosystems for the people of Turkmenistan and the region,” US Ambassador to Ashgabat Matthew Klimow said.

The programme is focused on strengthening regional capacity to manage shared water resources and mitigate environmental risks in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya river basins by strengthening collaboration via stakeholder dialogues; fostering collaborative action across sectors and governance levels; and developing a shared vision for integrated and sustainable river basin management, evidence and modeling.