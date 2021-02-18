Uzbekistan and FAO ink $17mn cooperation programme

By bne IntelIiNews February 18, 2021

Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have inked a $17mn cooperation programme covering 2021-2025.

The programme is aimed at supporting the Uzbek government in achieving national strategic priorities in the transformation of the food system.

Inclusive development of human capital leading to health, well-being and sustainable prosperity is an over-riding goal.

Various projects, worth more than $500,000 overall, are to be implemented in Uzbekistan until 2023, including initiatives focused on potato industry development and rice crop production enhancement.  

In January, the FAO handed over 14 greenhouses to owners of homesteads in the Kamashi district of the Kashkadarya region.

