Uzbekistan, China aim to double bilateral trade to $20bn

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 19, 2023

Uzbekistan and China have agreed in principle to expand the volume of bilateral trade to $20bn in the next five years.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on the need to boost trade during a meeting in Beijing on October 17. Bilateral trade for 2023 is expected to be about $10bn.

Also during the Uzbek president’s visit, China Energy Engineering Corporation announced plans to build a hybrid power plant in Uzbekistan’s Navoi region.

Mirziyoyev also met on October 18 with Xin Baoan, the head of the Fortune Global 500–listed State Grid power company. They discussed State Grid’s participation in modernising infrastructure facilities and the construction of a high-voltage transmission line in Uzbekistan.

In addition, Mirziyoyev discussed a number of promising joint projects with China CAMC Engineering chairman Bo Wang, including construction of hydraulic facilities, infrastructure projects, and the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Kusto Group planning to launch 55 Wendy’s outlets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by 2030

The Kusto Group, a Singapore-based industrial holding company that operates the Wendy's franchise in Central Asia, is planning to open 55 Wendy's outlets in Uzbekistan and ... more

Chinese company to build biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region

A Chinese company is to build a biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, the region's administration has reported. Governor of Syrdarya, Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev, discussed the ... more

Uzbekistan to buy six high-speed trains from Hyundai Rotem

Uzbekistan is set to conclude a contract with Hyundai Rotem for the supply of six high-speed trains, according to plans disclosed in a presidential decree concerned with reforming railway ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    8 days ago
  2. Moscow calls Armenia a “Ukraine 3” after Pashinyan’s speech at European Parliament
    2 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    12 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    8 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    28 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    28 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss