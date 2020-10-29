Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme

Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme
Privatisation officials have included Uzbekistan Airways.
By Alisher Kalandarov in Tashkent October 29, 2020

Uzbekistan is moving to fully or partly privatise over 620 state-owned companies and properties to accelerate its transition to a market economy, according to a presidential decree published on October 28.

The decree included 32 of the largest state companies, such as energy firm Uzbekneftegaz, gold and uranium miner Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Combine, Uzbekistan Airways, Uzbekistan Railways and the Uzautosanoat (UzAuto Motors) automaker.

The privatisation campaign is the country’s biggest yet.

The decree has abolished the practice of selling state assets at zero cost. From now on, any public asset for sale will go under the hammer at a starting price of "1 som" with all social and investment obligations. Moreover, a number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will lose benefits and preferences. UzAuto Motors, deemed one of the most challenging entities by officials because of its monopolistic nature, will no longer enjoy the many benefits it has been granted over the years.

Tightening governance

The decree listed 39 companies, including silver and gold miner Almalyk Mining and Metals Combine, several metallurgical plants and the Fergana oil refinery, where corporate governance would need to be tightened. Financial audits will also be carried out to attract foreign investment.

Some 69 companies in the oil and gas, construction, chemical, wine making, tourism and other sectors will be prepared for privatisation with all shares to be sold in public auctions,.

The state’s shares in a further 479 companies would be fully privatised, the decree specified.

Property will also be auctioned, including the State Security Service’s former headquarters in Tashkent, the main KGB building in Soviet times.

Afrosiyob Palace in Samarkand region and recreation areas "Sijjak", "Beldirsay" and "Charvak" in Tashkent region are among other assets subject to sales.

Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency will hold the first public auctions from November 1, according to the decree. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania

Engineering company ‘now paying back wages’ after thousands of Uzbek workers storm and ransack admin building

CEZ approves sale of Romanian assets to Macquarie

News

Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was scrambling on October 29 to head off a crisis of confidence in his government that could end the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) $5.5bn stand by agreement and right to visa-free travel to the EU

Lukashenko closes borders, sends top aides to western regions to face down faux NATO threat

Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko closed the borders to the countries west of Belarus and shook up his security team on October 29, as he grapples to find a way out of the deadlock in his confrontation with the population.

Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”

No restrictions on movement yet despite spike in new infections, but fearful Sofia residents stay home.

Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group IPOs at a price of RUB950 per share

The Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group has set its IPO price at RUB950 per share in a rare listing on the Moscow Exchange that starts trading today that values the company at c.$750mn

All-cash £3bn buyout offer announced to take LSE-listed KAZ Minerals private

Two largest shareholders offer 12% premium. Say $7bn development of Baimskaya copper mine in Russia “would be best undertaken away from public markets”.

Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government
6 hours ago
Lukashenko closes borders, sends top aides to western regions to face down faux NATO threat
22 hours ago
Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
23 hours ago
Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group IPOs at a price of RUB950 per share
1 day ago
All-cash £3bn buyout offer announced to take LSE-listed KAZ Minerals private
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    5 days ago
  2. Bulgarian defence minister threatens to send troops into North Macedonia to dismantle war memorials
    8 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    10 days ago
  4. Research group finds Turkish inflation running at triple official rate
    7 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    8 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    5 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 month ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    10 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss