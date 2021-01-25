Uzpromstroybank plans to raise assets to $5bn, loan portfolio up to $4.3bn

One of the oldest financial institutions in Uzbekistan, Uzpromstroybank, saw its assets increase to $4.7bn in 2020, its board said on January 21.

The credit portfolio in the reporting period soared to $3.8bn and the volume of deposits to $1.1bn, with total capital amounting to $642mn.

In the year to January 1, the bank financed a total of 978 projects.

These include the production of 5,800 tonnes of synthetic fibres and fabrics in Shakhrisabz, 5,800 tonmes of agricultural products in Ferghana and 1.4mn pieces of finished products in Sirdarya.

The lender allocated $383mn to support 1,235 entrepreneurs who found themselves in a difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Exporting companies received $250mn in loans.

Over 100 exporters were allocated $345mn to replenish their working capital.

The bank, with the assistance of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), initiated a mechanism for financing green projects. Seventeen such projects worth $31.9mn received finance during the year.

In 2021, the bank plans to increase the volume of its assets to $5bn and the loan portfolio up to $4.3bn.