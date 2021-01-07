Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger

By bne IntelliNews January 7, 2021

Vodafone Albania plans to invest around €100mn in upgrading its existing fixed infrastructure, the company said after receiving approval for its planned merger with cable operator AbCom. 

The merger with AbCom agreed in February 2020 and now approved by the Albanian competition authorities brings Vodafone Albania into the fixed line market, and “will develop the electronic communication market and will boost competition in the fixed market, improving the quality of services and customer experience,” the company said in a press release. 

Meanwhile, the €100mn worth of investments Vodafone Albania is planning will help it meet customer demand at a time when the internet is becoming a crucial service. 

To date, Vodafone has invested almost €2bn in Albania, including in infrastructure, spectrum, regulatory fees, distribution channels and human resources etc. 

