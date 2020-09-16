Warmer climate to have positive impact on Czech economy says Deloitte study

Warmer climate to have positive impact on Czech economy says Deloitte study
Projection of the change in the average of daily temperature maxima between 2020 and 2099 under the most extreme scenario.
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2020

An increase in the average annual temperature will have a predominantly positive impact on the Czech economy, a recent study of the economics of climate change by Deloitte showed. In the warmest scenario, Czech GDP is projected to see an increase of 0.44% by 2050. Agriculture would be the only negatively impacted sector. 

Deloitte’s calculations of the influence of climatic changes on the Czech economy were based on four most commonly considered scenarios for the evolution of climatic conditions as outlined by the International Panel on Climate Change. In case of the Czech economy, positive economic impacts should prevail in all these scenarios.

"Climate change has far-reaching adverse effects on natural systems and human society. At the economic level, climate change primarily affects agricultural production. However, the impact is and will be felt in a number of other sectors, such as transport, energy, tourism or construction," said a co-author of the study and chief economist of Deloitte David Marek, as quoted by the Czech News Agency.

In the mildest scenario, Czech GDP per capita by the end of 2050 is expected to be 0.26% higher as a result of climate change compared to today's climate conditions, while in the warmest scenario, it would increase by 0.44%. 

By 2096, in case of the warmest scenario, the increase of Czech GDP per capita would amount to 1.1% compared to current conditions. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech Railways reported nearly CZK2bn loss due to coronavirus

Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary

Political rift causes Europe’s top acoustic piano producer to lose Chinese contract

News

Foreign investors' share in Turkey’s sovereign eurobonds falls south of 50%

Day also sees Turkish lira slump to latest all-time low.

Croatian electric supercar champion reportedly closing in on Bugatti acquisition

Croatia’s Rimac Automobilii is understood to be close to a deal with VW Group to acquire luxury automaker Bugatti.

Pentagon ‘has no plans to withdraw’ from Incirlik nuclear airbase in Turkey

Statement comes after Republican senator said US was considering shifting forces to Crete given that the path Turkish president Erdogan is on “is not good”.

Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters

Human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch has released a report detailing the brutal police beatings and torture by Belarusian security forces during the crackdown on demonstrations after the blatantly falsified presidential elections.

Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative

Move follows unscheduled cutting of Turkey’s sovereign rating to all-time low in junk five days ago.

Foreign investors' share in Turkey’s sovereign eurobonds falls south of 50%
8 hours ago
Croatian electric supercar champion reportedly closing in on Bugatti acquisition
11 hours ago
Pentagon ‘has no plans to withdraw’ from Incirlik nuclear airbase in Turkey
9 hours ago
Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters
1 day ago
Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    3 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    7 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    3 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    5 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    14 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    27 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    17 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss