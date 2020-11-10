Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit

Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia November 10, 2020

The six Western Balkan states committed to the green agenda and to set up a regional market in two declarations signed during the summit in Sofia on November 10, which is part of the Berlin Process initiative.

The leaders of the Western Balkan countries pledged to support common initiatives aimed at improving the potential of the region. They also agreed on Common Regional Market (CRM), which should lead to deeper regional economic integration.

Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia also adopted an action plan for the period 2021-2024, which is based on the EU four freedoms, the government in Sofia, which was a co-host of the summit along with North Macedonia, said in a statement.

The second declaration on the green agenda aims to align the six countries to the EU policies that are directed towards climate neutrality.

Despite co-hosting the summit, the prime ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev, reportedly failed to make a breakthrough on the issues that could delay the launch of EU negotiations with North Macedonia.

Earlier in November, Bulgaria put the first veto on the start of North Macedonia’s EU membership negotiations at the meeting of the committee of the permanent representatives of member states to the EU (COREPER) after Bulgarian ambassador Dimitar Tsanchev rejected the negotiation framework.

Sofia wants three conditions to be included in the negotiation framework for North Macedonia: good neighbourly relations; the EU to use only the official name Republic of North Macedonia and not the short name North Macedonia; and, the language formula to be the "official language" of the candidate country, not the "Macedonian language", Tsanchev was cited as saying by Bulgarian Mediapool.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

COMMENT: Why the Balkan region should be on investors’ radar screens

Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20

News

Belarusian President Lukashenko makes protesting a criminal offence

Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko has ramped up the risk of protesting by making it a criminal offence that carries a sentence of only two weeks in jail, but could result in several years incarceration.

COVID-19 makes Polish far-right opt for car parade instead of march for Independence Day

The annual Independence March has gained notoriety in recent years after having become the flagship event of the Polish far-right groups.

Russian stocks surge following Pfizer vaccine announcement

Russian stocks and the ruble jumped in value on November 9 following the conclusion of the US election and an announcement by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer that it has a working vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Protesters storm government buildings in Yerevan as Pashinian concedes defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan

Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin's recommendations for a slew of government changes have been agreed by President Putin on November 9.

Belarusian President Lukashenko makes protesting a criminal offence
9 hours ago
COVID-19 makes Polish far-right opt for car parade instead of march for Independence Day
1 day ago
Russian stocks surge following Pfizer vaccine announcement
1 day ago
Protesters storm government buildings in Yerevan as Pashinian concedes defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan
1 day ago
Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    3 days ago
  2. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    6 days ago
  3. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    7 days ago
  4. Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
    5 days ago
  5. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    10 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    18 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    22 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    20 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss