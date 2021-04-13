World Bank assists Uzbekistan in building country's first ever privately financed toll road

By bne IntelIiNews April 13, 2021

The World Bank’s Global Infrastructure Fund has provided a $350,000 grant for the preparation of a preliminary feasibility study for the construction of the 340-kilometre Tashkent-Andijan highway – it will be the first ever privately financed toll road in Uzbekistan.

Construction of the route is expected to cost over $2bn.

“The upgrade will be to expressway standards, using the public-private partnership model. This PPP would be the first in the Uzbekistan road sector, making it a milestone in history and a catalyst for future work coming to the market”, said Mansur Bustoni, transport sector specialist at the World Bank Office for Uzbekistan.

“I would like to emphasize that it is premature now to discuss toll tariffs since they will be determined only after the PPP is tendered and contracted. There are several stages before the tariffs are defined. So far, the Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrated that the project can be further developed. In the next stage of the Pre-Investment Study, technical, financial, economic, legal, environmental, and social aspects of the project will be assessed and determined. Following this, an international competitive tender will indicate the final tariffs for the specific road sections that will be offered by the participating bidders”, he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD planning to hold 2023 shareholder meeting in Uzbekistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to hold its 2023 shareholder meeting in Uzbekistan, Odile Renaud-Basso, the development bank’s president said in an interview ... more

Turkcell ‘takes soundings on possible IPO of internet provider’

Largest Turkish mobile operator Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri has reportedly approached several investment banks for an advisory role on a possible share sale at its internet service provider (ISP). ... more

Uzbekistan’s largest bank Uzpromstroybank to go private by 2023

Uzbekistan’s largest lender, Uzpromstroybank (UzPSB), is aiming to go private by 2023. According to a government resolution adopted on March 29, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is to ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    6 days ago
  4. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    16 hours ago
  5. Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    15 days ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    6 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss