World Bank expects Kazakh economy to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022

By bne IntelIiNews February 1, 2021

The World Bank’s Kazakhstan Economic Update published on January 29 anticipates that the Central Asian nation's economy will grow by 2.5% in 2021 and by 3.5% in 2022. It also sees significant downside risks due to the uneven worldwide economic recovery and higher debt-related risks on the global financial market. 

World Bank experts regard 2020 as the most challenging year for the ex-Soviet state’s economy in two decades. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Kazakh economy harder than the crises of 2008 and 2015, halting global activity and weakening global demand and the price of oil, Kazakhstan’s main export commodity. Kazakhstan’s economy shrank by 2.6% in 2020.

“The economy is expected to grow modestly in 2021 based on an improved global economic outlook, higher demand for exports, resumption of domestic economic activities, and higher disposable income,” Sjamsu Rahardja, senior economist at the World Bank Country Office in Kazakhstan said during a panel discussion of the bank’s findings. “The risks to the economy are on the downside. However, smooth implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations and continuation of the economic reforms are important for sustaining growth.”

The pandemic has severely harmed the retail, hospitality, wholesale, and transport sectors, and 30% of employment in cities, though the rural population is set to experience the strongest shock. 

Kazakhstan’s poverty rate will jump by 12-14 percentage points in 2020 from a baseline of 6% in 2016, the World Bank forecast.

“The most significant increase in the number of the poor is expected to come from rural areas, which threatens to increase inequality in Kazakhstan,” said Jean-Francois Marteau, World Bank country manager for Kazakhstan. “The country’s average GDP growth has declined after each economic crisis, weighed down by the lackluster productivity growth and over-dependency on hydrocarbons. Therefore, more than ever, Kazakhstan needs to focus on delivering reforms for inclusive economic recovery and higher productivity, as well as ensuring the effectiveness of government programs.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB and Deutsche Leasing to help coronacrisis-hit companies in Romana

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and Deutsche Leasing Romania have agreed to work together to strengthen investment by Romanian companies active in sectors affected by the coronavirus ... more

Romania’s Agricover issues €40mn in bonds

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, successfully carried out its first bond issue of €40mn, the company said on February 1.  The bond, which ... more

Korea Eximbank to allocate $160mn loan to Uzbekistan through EDCF Program

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has signed a $160mn loan agreement with Uzbekistan's finance ministry. It is expected that funds will be channeled through the Economic Development ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    7 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Russia
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    22 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    15 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss