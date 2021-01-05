World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%

World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 5, 2021

The World Bank revised downward its forecast for Moldova’s economic decline in 2020 to 7.2%, from 5.2% estimated in October, in a review on the country’s economy released at the end of 2020,

The overall annual GDP decline in Moldova for the first nine months of the year was 9.2% y/y. The seasonally adjusted GDP further decreased by 1.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Q2, in contrast to the recovery demonstrated by most global economies after the deep plunge during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Q2.

The World Bank estimates a 4.5%-of-GDP public deficit in 2020, which would contribute to a 4 percentage point (pp) rise in the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 31.4% at the end of the year.

By the end of October, the budget revenues had fallen by 1.7% y/y, with income tax and VAT on imports being the main driving forces, the World Bank commented. Public spending increased as the authorities introduced pandemic mitigation measures. Priority has been given to social spending, while investments contracted by over 4%.

Uncertainties about the evolution of the pandemic will keep the economy below its potential level, according to the World Bank report.

In case of more favourable conditions following the development of vaccines, the bank predicts economic growth of 3.8% in 2021. Consumer and investor confidence will recover against the background of stabilising remittances, rising public wages and the accommodative monetary position. “It is also expected that most sectors will recover, although we estimate that the level of 2019 will only be reached in 2022,” the report reads.

The agricultural sector is expected to recover strongly after last year's poor harvest. Although the World Bank estimates that the current account deficit narrowed in 2020, it sees it as widening gradually as the economy begins to accelerate.

Similarly, average inflation is expected to remain below the 5% target level over the years 2020-2021, but increase as the recovery intensifies.

Fiscal deficits are naturally higher than historical ones. The fiscal measures introduced to mitigate the impact of the pandemic are expected to stimulate a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP in 2020, higher than historical averages — but less than half of what was planned in the latest amendments to the budget planning.

While businesses are struggling and households are suffering from weak job and wage growth, the World Bank expects the fiscal position to deteriorate due to weaker budget collections. As a result, public debt will increase rapidly, but will remain relatively small by international standards.

There are considerable risks associated with this round of economic forecasts, the World Bank notes.

The fragile recovery outlook is based not only on favourable conditions related to the successful launch of the vaccine, but also on the authorities' ability to move forward with long-term structural policy measures in parallel with the implementation of economic recovery measures.

Given the growing financing needs, driven by a growing burden on wages and social transfers, it is essential to ensure fiscal efficiency and access to external financing.

The unfinished agenda of justice and governance reform, together with a large state footprint in the economy, are important structural impediments.

Reforms in the non-banking financial sector, competition and price regulations, the fight against corruption and the rule of law, and the strengthening of productivity are essential for the resilience of the private sector and sustainable economic recovery.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan

Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains

Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets

Data

Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains

Output softens, companies face difficulties in sourcing raw materials.

Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator dropped to a historic low in April 2020 and since then has remained below the long-term average.

Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November

The coronavirus-induced slump in tourism contributed to a GDP contraction estimated at between 9% and 12% in 2020.

Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown

Retail sales declined 5.3% y/y in constant prices in November, versus a fall of 2.9% y/y the preceding month.

Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) fell by about $10bn in the third quarter of 2020 as the government spent some money on alleviating the pain of the coronacrisis to reach $582.7bn as of the last day of November.

Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
23 hours ago
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
1 day ago
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
1 day ago
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
3 days ago
Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    8 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    7 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    2 days ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    2 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
    13 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    28 days ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    25 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    1 month ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss