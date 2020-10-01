Yandex launches new AI-powered professional services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro

Yandex presented new AI services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro during the Yandex Scale conference, which runs from September 23 to 25, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

DataSphere presents itself as “a service for ML development that combines the most popular tools and scalable resources for the full cycle of machine learning: from an experiment to the launch of a finished model.” It includes both a development environment and computing resources. The service uses serverless computing technology, which allows you to select the necessary configuration of computing resources for different types of tasks.

SpeechKit Pro, the professional version of its service to recognise or voice texts in several languages. The service infrastructure is designed with high loads in mind to ensure that the system is available and fault-free even if the number of concurrent requests is high. It has flexible settings for specific business tasks (for example, it allows you to change the voice and intonation of a voice robot). SpeechKit is the power behind Alice, the Yandex voice assistant.

The Yandex DataSphere cloud environment was first introduced on June 1 in Preview mode.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of IntelliNews