Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5

The main indices of the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) rallied on January 5, with the Crobex10 index hitting its highest level since March 5.

Like other stock exchanges in the region and elsewhere, the ZSE slumped as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread across Europe. The precipitous decline of its main indices started on February 20, several days before the first coronavirus case was reported in the country.

Prices started to revive following the news of successful vaccine trials in early November, including for tourism stocks.

On January 5 (the last trading day before the Three Kings public holiday on January 6), the main Crobex index rose by 1.25% to 1,765.80 points, while the Crobex10, which tracks the top 10 Crobex index companies by free float, market capitalisation and turnover, was up by 1.26% at 1,104.95 points.