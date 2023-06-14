Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can meet cooling needs with artesian well water, says Russia-installed governor.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed acting governor of Zaporizhzhia region, answers journalists' questions at Zaporizhzhia region's stand at the exhibition. / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/RIA Novosti
By bne IntelliNews June 14, 2023

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine, which is currently under the control of Russian forces, may use artesian wells as an alternative water source for cooling if the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir drops below a critical level.

That’s according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the former Ukrainian MP who now serves as the Russian-installed Acting Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Zaporizhzhia was officially annexed by Russia in September 2022 but has never fully been under the control of Russia.

Speaking at a press conference during the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Balitsky stated that the Soviet Union had “carried out a lot of work,” meaning there are a significant number of “artesian wells” near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, located in Energodar.

“Even if the water level, which currently stands at 11.34 metres, falls below ten metres, we will be able to ensure the facility’s operation by using our artesian wells," he said.

The explosion at the Kakhovka Dam on June 6, which Kyiv has blamed on Russian forces, has had devastating effects. The blast inflicted severe damage to the central section of the dam, resulting in uncontrolled water flow downstream. This has led to extensive flooding, loss of life and the displacement of thousands of people. The Kakhovka Reservoir, created by the dam, encompassed a vast area of 2,155 square km and served as the primary source of cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, if the reservoir's water level drops below a critical threshold, the power plant faces a significant risk, since it relies on this water for temperature regulation. To mitigate potential operational disruptions caused by a decline in reservoir levels, the availability of artesian well water provides a crucial backup solution.

As things stand, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is running at a lower capacity, with two units operating at only 20-30% of their maximum capacity. These units are generating power only for their own use and are not providing electricity to the infrastructure or substations.

