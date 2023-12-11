Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony

Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony
Body language of Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Viktor Orban shows that atmosphere was tense during short exchange of words in Buenos Aires. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 11, 2023

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s headline inflation dips below 8% in November

Europe in recession, no engines of growth

Hungary subtly turns down Kyiv proposal for Orban-Zelenskiy meeting, former foreign minister says

News

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

After night of shame, Turkey’s FA chairman says: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this.”

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

Budapest says it will not yield to pressure from fellow EU member states to greenlight accession negotiations with Ukraine — and thus with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister

PiS has people planted across key institutions like the public media, prosecution, courts, and – most importantly – in the Constitutional Tribunal.

Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

In all, nine Turkish banks rolled a combined sum of $6bn at a rollover rate of 77%. Costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank, namely SOFR+4.25% and Euribor+4.00%.

Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'

Fitch highlighted “the downgrade reflects a deterioration in public finances and an unclear consolidation path”.

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle
1 hour ago
Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova
3 hours ago
PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister
13 hours ago
Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals
18 hours ago
Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    15 hours ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    6 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    8 days ago
  5. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    8 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    15 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  5. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss