Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital with pneumonia

The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalised in Kyiv, suffering from a mild case of pneumonia after she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)
By bne IntelliNews June 16, 2020

The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalised in Kyiv, suffering from a mild case of pneumonia after she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the President's press service reported on June 16.

"Olena Zelenska's diagnosis is now: COVID-19. Morbid bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity. DN 0. Does not need oxygen subsidy. Her condition is stable," the office said on Facebook.

Zelenskiy and the rest of the family all tested negative for coronavirus on June 15, the press service said.

Zelenska first announced her PCR-coronavirus test was positive on June 12, but said she had no symptoms of the disease and was undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis.

Zelenska’s infection comes as the Ukrainian government eases restrictions in order to restart the stalled economy, but the country may be facing a second wave of infections as a result.

As bne IntelliNews reported yesterday, Ukraine has recorded record-high new infection rates for five days in a row as it appears a second wave of infections has hit after the government eased restrictions in the last weeks.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 656 in the past 24 hours and the daily number has been steadily exceeding the 600 mark for the past five days, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said on June 15, as cited by Tass.

