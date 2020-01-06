Zoran Milanovic defeats incumbent to become Croatia’s new president

Zoran Milanovic defeats incumbent to become Croatia’s new president
Roberta F.
By bne IntelliNews January 6, 2020

Former prime minister Zoran Milanovic defeated the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in the second round of Croatia’s presidential election on January 5. 

Data from the Croatian State Electoral Commission (DIP) released early on January 6 with votes from 100% of polling stations already counted, put Milanovic on 52.7% and Grabar-Kitarovic on 47.3%. 

Milanovic had a slight edge over Grabar-Kitarovic in the first round of voting on December 22 too, but the incumbent was expected to hold onto her position by attracting votes of the third placed candidate, folk singer Miroslav Skoro, in the second round. 

The result is a political comeback for Milanovic, whose Social Democratic Party (SDP) lost the 2015 and 2016 general elections to the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), after which he stepped down from the SDP’s leadership and announced his retirement. 

“If this close but fair victory brought a little faith into this society, I am a lucky man and I look forward to it. Cheers!” Milanovic commented on his Facebook page as the results were announced. 

The Croatian presidency is a largely ceremonial position, but the victory for Milanovic, backed by the opposition SDP may put pressure on Andrej Plenkovic’s HDZ-led government that backed Grabar-Kitarovic for re-election. 

Croatia is due to hold a regularly general election before the end of 2020. The country — which is the EU’s newest member — also holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council in the first half of the year. 

Three major upcoming events during the Croatian presidency are the EU-Western Balkan informal summit in Zagreb in May, agreement on the next seven-year EU budget, and a conference on the future of Europe. The six-month period is also expected to see the UK’s exit from the European Union. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPA: Following the French hit on Western Balkans, all eyes on Croatia and Germany in 2020

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency

Croatians to choose between the incumbent, the opposition leader and the folk singer in presidential vote

News

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency

The EU’s newest member Croatia started its first six month presidency of the European Council on January 1.

Soleimani assassination: Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops and Iran ends nuclear deal commitments

Hundreds of thousands of mourners take to streets in Iranian cities. Chants of “Iran’s wearing black, revenge, revenge”. Suggestions Tehran may seek a strategic vengeance in putting an end to US presence in region.

North Macedonia elects interim government ahead of snap election

Opposition politicians joins ruling party in interim government after PM Zoran Zaev stepped down following the EU’s failure to set a date to start accession negotiations.

Russia resumes oil deliveries to Belarus after new supply deal agreed

Russia suspended oil deliveries in the first week of January as it failed to agree a new supply contract with Minsk, but supplies were resumed on January 4 after talks between the two countries' prime ministers.

Hungary’s state electricity company buys out loss-making power plant from oligarch

The sale came at the right time for oligarch Lorinc Meszaros, as Matrai Eromu’s preferential agreement with former owner RWE on carbon prices will expire in 2021, and its future is also in danger due to tighter rules on EU carbon-powered plants.

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency
13 hours ago
Soleimani assassination: Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops and Iran ends nuclear deal commitments
1 day ago
North Macedonia elects interim government ahead of snap election
2 days ago
Russia resumes oil deliveries to Belarus after new supply deal agreed
17 hours ago
Hungary’s state electricity company buys out loss-making power plant from oligarch
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    6 days ago
  3. Bone-chilling threat to US issued by successor to assassinated Iranian general
    2 days ago
  4. Iranian general mocks “Mr Trump the gambler”, derides his “nightclub” language
    1 year ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Turkey (Part I of V)
    1 month ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    12 days ago
  3. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    18 days ago
  4. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    24 days ago
  5. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss