Japan extends emergency humanitarian aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan is extending an emergency aid grant totalling $4.8mn to Armenia and Azerbaijan to help the two countries deal with the humanitarian crisis created by last autumn’s six-week conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Armenia is to receive $3.6mn, with the other $1.2mn going to Azerbaijan, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement published on its website on February 16.

“This will provide assistance for improving living conditions such as repairs of shelters and medical support, as well as provision of relief supplies,” the statement said.

Funding is to be provided through international organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Fighting erupted between Azerbaijani and ethnic Armenian forces on September 27 and ended on November 10 under a Russian-brokered ceasefire that locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan.

Around six thousand died in what was the heaviest military confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s.