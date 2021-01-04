Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets

Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Critics have said the legislation was hastily prepared by lawmakers to avoid a conviction for former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
By bne IntelIiNews January 4, 2021

Kyrgyz MPs have approved an economic amnesty bill that allows individuals who obtained financial assets through illegal means to avoid prosecution by surrendering the assets to the State Treasury.

The move will do nothing to allay concerns that organised crime is posing a growing threat to democracy in Kyrgyzstan—the fears were voiced by the US embassy in Bishkek last October amid the upheaval that led to the fall of the Sooranbai Jeenbekov administration and the rise to power of fervent nationalist Sadyr Japarov, who was freed from jail by supporters during the turmoil that followed a parliamentary election that losing opposition parties decried as fixed.

Economy Minister Bekbolot Aliev said on December 23 that the amnesty's prime objective was not to generate revenues for the government but "to bring the shadow economy to the legal scene", RFE/RL reported.

Kyrgyz authorities have reportedly said that the bill may affect around 1,300 individuals convicted or suspected of enriching themselves through tax evasion, financial fraud, smuggling, and other economic misdeeds.

Critics, however, say the legislation was proposed and hastily prepared by lawmakers to avoid a conviction for the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov. He has been implicated in a high-profile case involving the illegal funnelling of hundreds of millions of dollars abroad.

Idea announced by Japarov

The idea for an economic amnesty was announced on October 21 by Japarov, then acting Kyrgyz president, just a day after Matraimov was detained and placed under house arrest.

The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said at the time that Matraimov had agreed to pay about Kyrgyzstani som (KGS) 2bn ($24.7mn) in damages to the state, and that KGS80mn had already been transferred to its account.

Matraimov is one of three brothers from what is rumoured to be one of the wealthiest and most-powerful families in Kyrgyzstan. He was a key financial backer for political parties and presidents, including Jeenbekov and the Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party. The party dominated the October 4 parliamentary elections along with a party called Birimdik, which listed Jeenbekov's brother among its ranks.

Angered by apparent vote-buying, protesters seized government buildings after the election results were announced, prompting officials to annul the election and Jeenbekov to step down.

Japarov, a former nationalist lawmaker and convicted kidnapper who was freed from prison when a mob stormed a Bishkek prison during the protests, was elected prime minister by parliament and then had the presidential powers transferred to him when Jeenbekov left office in mid-October.

Last year, a joint investigation by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Kyrgyz news site Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of funds out of the country by Chinese-born Uyghur businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was assassinated in Istanbul in November 2019.

Japarov suspended his duties as acting president and prime minister in mid-November. He did so to make himself eligible to take part in an early presidential election scheduled for January 10.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey

Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically

Ukraine’s international reserves over $28.5bn, highest in eight years

News

Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax

Opposition parties accuse the government of taking revenge for local election defeats by financially bleeding their cities.

Romania’s new government announces austerity measures

PM Citu plans tight income measures supportive of the 7%-of-GDP budget deficit target alongside further support for companies and employees hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms

Corporate profits bounced back strongly in October on the back of the summer’s rapid recovery from the lockdowns in the second quarter that saw retail sales return to about the same level as they were at in September 2019.

Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline

Podgorica will shut down heavily-indebted Montenegro Airlines and set up a new carrier, 2 Montenegro, ahead of the 2022 tourist season.

Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year

As the president celebrates, the economic crisis deepened by a coronavirus outbreak he has refused to acknowledge has left his people in a state of Dickensian misery.

Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
2 days ago
Romania’s new government announces austerity measures
1 day ago
Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms
2 days ago
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
2 days ago
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    7 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    6 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    1 day ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    2 days ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    21 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    1 month ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    27 days ago
  4. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    24 days ago
  5. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss