MOSCOW BLOG: Russia has clearly been building up forces close to Ukraine’s border, but experts are convinced that it will not actually attack.

Russia has clearly been building up forces close to Ukraine’s border, but as bne IntelliNews has reported, experts are convinced that it will not actually attack. So what is really going on?

This is not the first time that Russia has built up its forces on Ukraine’s border. In April the Russian army gathered in strength in a very public and obvious way that also created a major scare.

That confrontation only ended at the end of April, when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the men back to barracks at the end of the month.

At the time analysts speculated the gesture was designed to improve Russia’s hand ahead of a one-on-one summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16. The idea was to show the US that Russia had the ability to cause serious trouble in the conflict in Ukraine, which the Kremlin could turn on or off at will.

Now there is another build-up, and a second Putin-Biden summit is being planned to happen sometime before the end of the year. Could the same thing be happening again? Some analysts think so.

Part of the puzzle is that the Kremlin is increasingly unhappy with what Putin has called a de facto membership of Ukraine into Nato, even if the country is not being offered formal membership. The US has increased its military aid to Ukraine this year from the approximately $250mn it got in the last two years to $400mn. US navy vessels have just delivered a reported 80 tonnes of arms and ammunition to Ukraine and the UK has also closed a $1.3bn naval upgrade deal earlier this year. UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace was in Kyiv earlier this month to discuss a follow-up deal.

Putin has taken all this badly and said that the West is ignoring Russia’s “red lines” when it comes to arming Ukraine. To make matters worse, Ukraine used its new Turkish-made drones against a rebel artillery unit in Donbas this month and fired a US-supplied Javelin missile for the first time as well.

Moscow has protested loudly, claiming that the US is whipping up “hysteria” about the troop movements and escalating the situation in Donbas with these arms sales.

All these moves could be taken as both sides playing a game of “multi-dimensional chess” ahead of the next summit between the two presidents.

Putin's re-positioning of troops closer to Ukraine is part of a Russian push to secure and frame the terms of another summit with Biden, two sources close to official Russian foreign policy circles told Reuters. The other big aim is to signal to the West that it should stop helping Ukraine upgrade its military and that Kyiv should avoid escalating a grinding conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, the two sources added.

"Putin needs another summit meeting with Biden," Andrey Kortunov, head of RIAC, a foreign policy think-tank in Moscow close to the Foreign Ministry, told Reuters. "Apparently he now believes that the Europeans cannot really do much without the Americans and that the US President has the final decision on European security measures on behalf of the Western alliance."

Part of the explanation could also be that the US is playing the same card on Russia that the Kremlin played in April: deliberately fanning the flames of war talk in an effort to unite Europe around its backing of Ukraine and negate the threat of Russia’s troop movements.

One element that supports this take is that the concerns about the Russian troop build-up have largely been driven by the US intelligence services. The fears began with a Washington Post report at the end of October and that has been followed by regular statements. But what is different from the April build-up is the lack of supporting evidence on social media and also the apparent lack of concern in Kyiv or any visible signs of preparation for war by Ukraine. Indeed, Ukraine’s border guards and military did start a large exercise this week, but on the border with Belarus, and it was designed to stop migrants crossing over in Ukraine.

“One of the interesting things about the latest uptick in “is Russia about to invade Ukraine?” speculation is that (unusually) it’s been Western countries talking it up – not Ukraine,” Jonah Fisher of the BBC tweeted at the weekend.

And if this is a ruse by the White House to define the terms of the upcoming summit then it seems to be working. The Kremlin has sounded increasingly shrill in denials of any ill intent and its complaints about the US ignoring its “red lines” have become lost in the noise. In its place the talk of new even harsher sanctions is back that has already hit both the value of the ruble and ended a year-long stock market rally.

If the Kremlin’s goal was to scare the West into backing off Ukraine and limiting its arms deliveries then the current warmongering has created a climate where military aid to Ukraine could easily be increased – and indeed many are calling for just that.

The date of the summit has not been set, but both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Department of State are actively talking on the terms of the meeting.

If this clash follows the same playbook as the last clash in April then the tensions will fade away very fast after the meeting. Both sides have indicated that they have a common interest in winding down the tensions and are already actively negotiating the restart of many of the Cold War era arms control deals. But the tension remains prickly and both sides have shown themselves ready to play the big geopolitics game as they attempt to thrash out some sort of new working relationship.